AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6876

Better-than-expected Chinese data fell short of providing support to the Aussie.

The PBOC announced it pumped 200 billion yuan into the financial system on Sunday.

AUD/USD closed at weekly lows, set to test a critical support level at 0.6770.

The AUD/USD pair settled in the 0.6870 price zone, down for a third consecutive week. The pair has fallen Friday despite encouraging Chinese data released at the beginning of the day. According to the official report, the country’s Gross Domestic Product met the market’s expectations, increasing by an annualized 6.0% in Q4. Retail Sales and Industrial Production increased by more than anticipated in December, printing at 8.0% and 6.9% respectively. The Aussie couldn’t find buyers despite the risk-on mood, later fueled by rallying equities.

During the weekend, the PBOC announced it pumped 200 billion yuan into the financial system in an attempt to maintain liquidity in the banking system before the Spring Festival. The news should play in the dollar’s favor at the weekly opening. There are no macroeconomic news scheduled in Australia for this Monday.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair is bearish according to the daily chart, as it has broken below a bearish 200 DMA after meeting sellers around the 20 DMA earlier in the week, while technical indicators head firmly lower within negative levels. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has extended its decline below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA gaining downward strength. Technical indicators stand within negative levels, the RSI heading firmly south at around 39 but the Momentum lacking directional strength, anyway keeping the risk skewed to the downside.

Support levels: 0.6840 0.6800 0.6770

Resistance levels: 0.6915 0.6950 0.6990