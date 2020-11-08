AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7258

Economic activity in Australia continued to improve in October.

The RBA is open to adding monetary easing after slashing rates to a record low of 0.1%.

AUD/USD at the upper end of its range needs to take 0.7300 to resume its advance.

The AUD/USD pair consolidated gains at the end of the week, closing it around 0.7260. The Australian dollar continued following Wall Street´s lead, as US indexes closed mixed, although around their daily openings. On Friday, Australia published the AIG Performance of Services Index, which improved in October to 51.4 from 36.2. Also, the RBA published the Monetary Policy Statement, showing that policymakers are willing to expand their bond-buying program if it’s needed. Additionally, they expect economic growth to return by the end of 2021. Australia won’t publish macroeconomic data this Monday.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The daily chart for the AUD/USD pair indicates that the risk is skewed to the upside, although the positive momentum faded. The 20 and 100 DMA converge around 0.7120, providing dynamic support, while technical indicators consolidate within positive levels. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the picture is quite alike, as technical indicators retreat from overbought readings, but the pair is well above a bullish 20 SMA, which maintains its bullish slope well above the larger ones.

Support levels: 0.7220 0.7170 0.7115

Resistance levels: 0.7300 0.7345 0.7390