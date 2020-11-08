AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7258
- Economic activity in Australia continued to improve in October.
- The RBA is open to adding monetary easing after slashing rates to a record low of 0.1%.
- AUD/USD at the upper end of its range needs to take 0.7300 to resume its advance.
The AUD/USD pair consolidated gains at the end of the week, closing it around 0.7260. The Australian dollar continued following Wall Street´s lead, as US indexes closed mixed, although around their daily openings. On Friday, Australia published the AIG Performance of Services Index, which improved in October to 51.4 from 36.2. Also, the RBA published the Monetary Policy Statement, showing that policymakers are willing to expand their bond-buying program if it’s needed. Additionally, they expect economic growth to return by the end of 2021. Australia won’t publish macroeconomic data this Monday.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the AUD/USD pair indicates that the risk is skewed to the upside, although the positive momentum faded. The 20 and 100 DMA converge around 0.7120, providing dynamic support, while technical indicators consolidate within positive levels. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the picture is quite alike, as technical indicators retreat from overbought readings, but the pair is well above a bullish 20 SMA, which maintains its bullish slope well above the larger ones.
Support levels: 0.7220 0.7170 0.7115
Resistance levels: 0.7300 0.7345 0.7390
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Biden takes lead in all swing states, markets await further results
Joe Biden has taken the lead in Pennsylvania and is also ahead in Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona. Markets await further results and networks to call states. Nonfarm Payrolls beat estimates with 638,000. The safe-haven US dollar is down and stocks have stabilized.
EUR/USD: US presidential election developments to keep supporting high yielders
The EUR/USD pair extended its rally on Friday to reach 1.1890, its highest since mid-September. Major economies have a much lighter macroeconomic calendar this week.
GBP/USD: Brexit’s “significant differences” likely to keep limiting the upside
There was no action around the GBP/USD pair, which closed the day unchanged around 1.3150. For the week, however, the pair has got to advance, although unable to surpass the October high at 1.3176.
Gold outlook turns bullish following rally to $1,960
XAU/USD surged to a fresh multi-month high of $1,960 on Friday. Gold started the week on a strong footing and preserved its bullish momentum with the USD struggling to find demand throughout the week.
The Week Ahead: Now what?
The volatility as the US polls closed on November 3 gave way to several sustained moves. The push lower in the dollar and yields and higher equities may mark the resumption of underlying trends. The BOE and the RBA launched the new round of easing, which did not prevent ...