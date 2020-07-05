AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6942
- Australian June TD Securities Inflation report to be out early on Monday.
- Chinese unexpected surge in services output provided support to the Aussie.
- AUD/USD is neutral-to-bullish and could attempt a test of the 0.70 threshold.
The AUD/USD pair closed with gains around 0.6940, up for a second consecutive week, but within familiar levels. Despite the broad dollar’s weakness, the pair was unable to rally amid the dismal market’s mood, with concerns focused on the continued increase in coronavirus cases, mainly in the US. In Australia, however, the number of cases also rose by the end of the previous week, with the country reporting over 80 new cases a day from average new cases of 20 in the previous weeks.
Australian data released on Friday failed to impress, further limiting the bullish potential of the pair. The June AIG Performance of Construction Index printed at 35.5, recovering from 24.9. The Commonwealth Bank Services PMI for the same month was downwardly revised to 53.1, slightly worse than previously estimated. Retail Sales, however, printed a whopping advance of 16.9% In May. On the other hand, Chinese data beat expectations as the Caixin Services PMI unexpectedly surged to 58.4 from 55 in May, and against the 49.9 expected. This Monday, Australia will unveil the June TD Securities Inflation report.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is neutral in its daily chart, as it is trading a handful of pips above a flat 20 DMA, while the larger moving averages are also directionless, but far below the current level. The Momentum indicator remains lifeless around its midline, while the RSI grinds higher around 61, skewing the risk to the upside without confirming it. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair still has a chance of heading towards 0.7000, as a bullish 20 SMA contains the downside. Nevertheless, technical indicators lost their upward strength, easing within positive levels.
Support levels: 0.6895 0.6850 0.6810
Resistance levels: 0.6950 0.6990 0.7015
