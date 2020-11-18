AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7318

The Australian Wage Price Index posted the lowest quarterly increase on records in Q3.

The unemployment rate in Australia is expected to have risen to 7.2%.

AUD/USD is maintaining its bullish potential, now depends on jobs’ figures.

The Australian dollar was able to retain gains against its American rival, but AUD/USD continued trading below the monthly high at 0.7339. Investors ignored dismal Australian data as the Wage Price Index rose 0.1% in the three months to September, worse than the 0.2% expected, and the lowest quarterly increase on records. The annual growth rate came in at 1.4%, missing the expected 1.5%.

Australia will publish October employment data this Thursday. The country is expected to have lost 30K job positions in the month, while the unemployment rate is foreseen increasing from 6.9% to 7.2%. Dismal data has already been priced in, so it would take a strong deviation from the forecast for the employment report to move the pair.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair is trading in the 0.7310 price zone, offering a neutral-to-bullish stance in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it’s trading above a bullish 20 SMA, while the larger ones remain far below it. Technical indicators, however, continue to lack directional strength but remain within positive levels.

Support levels: 0.7290 0.7250 0.7210

Resistance levels: 0.7345 0.7380 0.7420