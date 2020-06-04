AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6937
- Australian data keeps beating the market’s expectations and backing the Aussie.
- The poor performance of global indexes put a cap to the AUD/USD pair’s advance.
- AUD/USD with a limited bearish scope despite some signs of bullish exhaustion.
The AUD/USD pair has surpassed its previous monthly high for a couple of pips closing in the green yet spending most of this Thursday within familiar levels. The intraday peak at 0.6987 was achieved within the ECB monetary policy announcement, which exacerbated the dollar’s sell-off. The pair eased from the mentioned high amid the poor performance of equities on the back of dismal US data.
At the beginning of the day, Australia released the April Trade Balance, which posted a surplus of 8800 million, better than anticipated. Retail Sales fell in the same month by 17.7%, also above forecast. This Friday, the country will release the AIG Performance of Services Index for May, previously at 27.1, and April HIA New Home Sales, previously at -21.1%.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair may continue advancing during the upcoming Asian session, as technical readings suggest so. In the 4-hour a sharply bullish 20 SMA limits intraday declines, currently at around 0.6880, where the pair bottomed daily basis. The Momentum indicator diverges from price, heading south within positive levels, while the RSI consolidates around 68. The pair could enter in a corrective decline once below 0.6880, but buyers are expected to resurge around the next support level at 0.6840.
Support levels: 0.6880 0.6840 0.6800
Resistance levels: 0.6990 0.7025 0.7060
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD firms up above 1.1300 after the ECB and ahead of NFP
The EUR/USD pair is ending the day around 1.1330 after the ECB announced additional €600 billion in QE. US employment-related data weak ahead of the Nonfarm Payroll report release.
USD/JPY pressures highs above 109.00
The USD/JPY pair retook the 109.00 level, helped by soaring government bond yields as the ECB pumped further liquidity. The poor performance of equities kept the upside in check.
XAU/USD rebounds from $1700 and breaks above $1720
Gold printed fresh daily highs after a short-lived correction to $1700 following the beginning of the American session. XAU/USD trades at $1722, the highest since Wednesday’s European session.
Bitcoin is stuttering toward 10K and much more....
Bitcoin has once again moved very close to the 10K mark once again. On the last break, the sellers stepped in at 10404.87 and the market fell pretty dramatically.
WTI oil recovery stalls below $38 with all eyes on the OPEC+
The recent rally on oil prices seems to have stalled this week, with WTI front-month crude oil futures trading sideways around $37 on Thursday after peaking at $38.15 on Wednesday.