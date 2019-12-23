AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6921
- News related to the US-China trade deal underpinned the commodity-linked currency.
- AUD/USD needs to clear the 0.6930 region to retain its positive momentum.
The Australian dollar is among the best performers against the greenback this Monday, with the pair peaking at 0.6928, holding on to modest daily gains above the 0.6900 figure ahead of the Asian opening. News that the US and China will “soon” sign phase one of a trade deal underpinned the Aussie, later helped by the solid performance of US equities, with the three major indexes reaching fresh all-time highs.
Australian data released at the beginning of the day missed the market’s expectations, as the Private Sector Credit was up by 0.1% in the month, and by 2.3% when compared to a year earlier. Australian markets will be closed this Tuesday, due to the Christmas holiday.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair clings to its bullish stance in the short-term, as, in the 4-hour chart, it moved further above all of its moving averages, which retain their bullish slopes. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart hold at weekly highs, the Momentum indicator still heading north, and the RSI consolidating just ahead of 70. The pair has stalled its advance at a critical resistance area, which chances of further depending on its ability to break through the 0.6900 price zone
Support levels: 0.6865 0.6830 0.6800
Resistance levels: 0.6935 0.6970 0.7000
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
