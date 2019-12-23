AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6921

News related to the US-China trade deal underpinned the commodity-linked currency.

AUD/USD needs to clear the 0.6930 region to retain its positive momentum.

The Australian dollar is among the best performers against the greenback this Monday, with the pair peaking at 0.6928, holding on to modest daily gains above the 0.6900 figure ahead of the Asian opening. News that the US and China will “soon” sign phase one of a trade deal underpinned the Aussie, later helped by the solid performance of US equities, with the three major indexes reaching fresh all-time highs.

Australian data released at the beginning of the day missed the market’s expectations, as the Private Sector Credit was up by 0.1% in the month, and by 2.3% when compared to a year earlier. Australian markets will be closed this Tuesday, due to the Christmas holiday.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair clings to its bullish stance in the short-term, as, in the 4-hour chart, it moved further above all of its moving averages, which retain their bullish slopes. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart hold at weekly highs, the Momentum indicator still heading north, and the RSI consolidating just ahead of 70. The pair has stalled its advance at a critical resistance area, which chances of further depending on its ability to break through the 0.6900 price zone

Support levels: 0.6865 0.6830 0.6800

Resistance levels: 0.6935 0.6970 0.7000