AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6492
- Australian NAB’s business indexes plunged in April, signalling a steeper economic downturn.
- China banned Australian beef imports “to protect consumers,” according to the Chinese Foreign Minister.
- AUD/USD is holding on to higher ground, but buyers losing interest.
The AUD/USD pair is ending Tuesday unchanged around 0.6490, although it posted a lower high and a lower low daily basis, a sign of increasing selling interest. The Aussie advanced despite news indicating a deepening economic downturn in Australia. The NAB’s Business Confidence for April came in at -46, while the March figure was downwardly revised to -65. The NAB’s Business Conditions Index for the same period plunged to -34 from -22 previously. Also, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that his country halted some Australian beef imports to protect consumers. China has threatened to halt buying of Australian products last week, amid an inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus outbreak.
This Wednesday, Australia will release the May Westpac Consumer Confidence index, previously at -17.7%. The country will also publish the quarterly Wage Price Index. In the three months to March, wages are seen up by 0.5% matching the previous quarterly figure. When compared to the first quarter of 2019, wages are seen rising by 2.1%, slightly below the previous 2.2%.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair offers a neutral short-term stance, as, in the 4-hour chart, it´s hovering around its 20 SMA, which lost strength upwards. The larger moving averages remain below the current level, with modest bullish slopes. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have turned lower within neutral levels. A cleared bearish picture will surge should the pair break below 0.6445, the immediate support.
Support levels: 0.6445 0.6405 0.6370
Resistance levels: 0.6520 0.6550 0.6590
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
