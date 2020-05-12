AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6492

Australian NAB’s business indexes plunged in April, signalling a steeper economic downturn.

China banned Australian beef imports “to protect consumers,” according to the Chinese Foreign Minister.

AUD/USD is holding on to higher ground, but buyers losing interest.

The AUD/USD pair is ending Tuesday unchanged around 0.6490, although it posted a lower high and a lower low daily basis, a sign of increasing selling interest. The Aussie advanced despite news indicating a deepening economic downturn in Australia. The NAB’s Business Confidence for April came in at -46, while the March figure was downwardly revised to -65. The NAB’s Business Conditions Index for the same period plunged to -34 from -22 previously. Also, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that his country halted some Australian beef imports to protect consumers. China has threatened to halt buying of Australian products last week, amid an inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus outbreak.

This Wednesday, Australia will release the May Westpac Consumer Confidence index, previously at -17.7%. The country will also publish the quarterly Wage Price Index. In the three months to March, wages are seen up by 0.5% matching the previous quarterly figure. When compared to the first quarter of 2019, wages are seen rising by 2.1%, slightly below the previous 2.2%.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair offers a neutral short-term stance, as, in the 4-hour chart, it´s hovering around its 20 SMA, which lost strength upwards. The larger moving averages remain below the current level, with modest bullish slopes. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have turned lower within neutral levels. A cleared bearish picture will surge should the pair break below 0.6445, the immediate support.

Support levels: 0.6445 0.6405 0.6370

Resistance levels: 0.6520 0.6550 0.6590