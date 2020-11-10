AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7277
- Australian AB’s Business Confidence improved from -4 to 5 in October.
- Limited action around global equities kept AUD/USD ranging.
- AUD/USD is neutral in the near-term, but the risk is still skewed to the upside.
The AUD/USD pair has spent Tuesday confined to a tight 40 pips’ range near but below the 0.7300 level. At the beginning of the day, Australia published October NAB’s Business Confidence, which came in at 5, improving from -4. NAB’s Business Conditions for the same month improved to 1 from 0. However, the aussie was unable to benefit from upbeat local data, neither from the positive tone of equities. This Tuesday, the country will publish Westpac Consumer Confidence, seen in November at 3.8% from 11.9% in the previous month.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is neutral in the short-term, although the risk remains skewed to the upside. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is hovering around a still bullish 20 SMA, which continues to advance beyond the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain directionless, the Momentum around its 100 level, but the RSI at 59, indicating limited selling interest. The pair would need to advance beyond the 0.7345 resistance level to be able to extend its gains during the following sessions.
Support levels: 0.7250 0.7210 0.7170
Resistance levels: 0.7300 0.7345 0.7390
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD steady sub-0.7300 as speculative interest takes a breath
The Australian dollar held to its weekly gains against the greenback on Tuesday, as the mood remained positive, but enthusiasm faded. AUD/USD could retest the year high on a break above 0.7340.
NZD/USD: Keeps 0.6800 with eyes on RBNZ moves
NZD/USD: Keeps 0.6800 with eyes on RBNZ moves. The pair recently gained bids amid the US dollar pullback. Though, the short-term trading range keeps restricting the kiwi moves ahead of the key event.
Gold: Something for both the bears and bulls
Gold bugs are losing their grip and focus is on the downside. Gold prices are trapped between support and resistance but there is a bearish bias until a full test of at least the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.
WTI extends gains on bigger than expected weekly US oil storage draw
The private inventory survey has shown a bigger tan expected draw and has helped WTI add to recent gains. It is a huge draw of 5.1 mil vs 900k estimates. The price is now taking on the presume resistance around $42bbls.
Take on USD & outlook for EUR and RBNZ
Equities extended their gains on Tuesday but currencies consolidated as traders worry about President Trump’s campaign to challenge the election. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Trump is within his rights to ...