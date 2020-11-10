AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7277

Australian AB’s Business Confidence improved from -4 to 5 in October.

Limited action around global equities kept AUD/USD ranging.

AUD/USD is neutral in the near-term, but the risk is still skewed to the upside.

The AUD/USD pair has spent Tuesday confined to a tight 40 pips’ range near but below the 0.7300 level. At the beginning of the day, Australia published October NAB’s Business Confidence, which came in at 5, improving from -4. NAB’s Business Conditions for the same month improved to 1 from 0. However, the aussie was unable to benefit from upbeat local data, neither from the positive tone of equities. This Tuesday, the country will publish Westpac Consumer Confidence, seen in November at 3.8% from 11.9% in the previous month.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair is neutral in the short-term, although the risk remains skewed to the upside. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is hovering around a still bullish 20 SMA, which continues to advance beyond the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain directionless, the Momentum around its 100 level, but the RSI at 59, indicating limited selling interest. The pair would need to advance beyond the 0.7345 resistance level to be able to extend its gains during the following sessions.

Support levels: 0.7250 0.7210 0.7170

Resistance levels: 0.7300 0.7345 0.7390