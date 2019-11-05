AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6892
- The Reserve Bank of Australia left the monetary policy unchanged as expected.
- AUD/USD consolidating at the upper end of October range, bulls hesitate.
The AUD/USD pair has rallied to 0.6907, rising during Asian trading hours amid persistent risk-appetite. As expected, the Reserve Bank of Australia held interest rates at 0.75%, amid modest improvements in unemployment and inflation figures. Also, house prices have rebounded in these last couple of months, taken some pressure off the RBA. The central bank stated that the economy as “little changed” in recent months, although the improvements in domestic demand made them confident enough to hint a pause until next year.
The substantial momentum in European equities was not enough to maintain AUD/USD afloat during London trading hours, with the pair trimming most of its intraday gains during the American session on the back of the dollar’s broad demand. There’re no macroeconomic releases scheduled in Australia for this Wednesday.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is neutral in the short-term and according to the 4-hour chart, as it spent the day seesawing around a now directionless 20 SMA, although holding above the 100 and 200 SMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart are stuck around their midlines, without clear directional strength. The pair has chances of turning bearish once below 0.6840, the immediate support, with the next relevant one being the 0.6770 price zone.
Support levels: 0.6840 0.6800 0.6770
Resistance levels: 0.6900 0.6930 0.6965
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
