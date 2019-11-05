AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6892

The Reserve Bank of Australia left the monetary policy unchanged as expected.

AUD/USD consolidating at the upper end of October range, bulls hesitate.

The AUD/USD pair has rallied to 0.6907, rising during Asian trading hours amid persistent risk-appetite. As expected, the Reserve Bank of Australia held interest rates at 0.75%, amid modest improvements in unemployment and inflation figures. Also, house prices have rebounded in these last couple of months, taken some pressure off the RBA. The central bank stated that the economy as “little changed” in recent months, although the improvements in domestic demand made them confident enough to hint a pause until next year.

The substantial momentum in European equities was not enough to maintain AUD/USD afloat during London trading hours, with the pair trimming most of its intraday gains during the American session on the back of the dollar’s broad demand. There’re no macroeconomic releases scheduled in Australia for this Wednesday.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair is neutral in the short-term and according to the 4-hour chart, as it spent the day seesawing around a now directionless 20 SMA, although holding above the 100 and 200 SMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart are stuck around their midlines, without clear directional strength. The pair has chances of turning bearish once below 0.6840, the immediate support, with the next relevant one being the 0.6770 price zone.

Support levels: 0.6840 0.6800 0.6770

Resistance levels: 0.6900 0.6930 0.6965