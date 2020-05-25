AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6543

  • Stocks edged higher, providing support to the Aussie.
  • AUD/USD neutral in the short-term, selling interest limited.

The AUD/USD pair held at the lower end of Friday’s range in thin Monday’s trading, ending the day pretty much unchanged at around 0.6540. The quietness resulting from holidays in the US and the UK was exacerbated by the absence of relevant data coming from other economies, Australia included. Stocks markets in Asia and those in Europe that were open edged higher, underpinning the Aussie. The country won’t release relevant macroeconomic data this Tuesday.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair is technically neutral in the short-term, with the bullish potential limited. The 4-hour chart shows that it remains below a flat 20 SMA, although above the larger ones, while the Momentum indicator was unable to recover above its mid-line, resuming its decline. The RSI, in the meantime, remains flat around 52, indicating limited selling interest. The pair would need to advance beyond 0.6615 to become attractive for bulls.

Support levels: 0.6495 0.6460 0.6420

Resistance levels: 0.6580 0.6615 0.6650  

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

