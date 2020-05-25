AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6543

Stocks edged higher, providing support to the Aussie.

AUD/USD neutral in the short-term, selling interest limited.

The AUD/USD pair held at the lower end of Friday’s range in thin Monday’s trading, ending the day pretty much unchanged at around 0.6540. The quietness resulting from holidays in the US and the UK was exacerbated by the absence of relevant data coming from other economies, Australia included. Stocks markets in Asia and those in Europe that were open edged higher, underpinning the Aussie. The country won’t release relevant macroeconomic data this Tuesday.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair is technically neutral in the short-term, with the bullish potential limited. The 4-hour chart shows that it remains below a flat 20 SMA, although above the larger ones, while the Momentum indicator was unable to recover above its mid-line, resuming its decline. The RSI, in the meantime, remains flat around 52, indicating limited selling interest. The pair would need to advance beyond 0.6615 to become attractive for bulls.

Support levels: 0.6495 0.6460 0.6420

Resistance levels: 0.6580 0.6615 0.6650