The AUD/USD pair retains a near-term positive stance. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair was unable to advance beyond a bearish 200 SMA, but also that it develops above a bullish 20 SMA, which has crossed above the 100 SMA. In the meantime, technical indicators retreated from overbought readings but turned flat within positive levels. The risk could turn to the downside on a break below 0.7280, the immediate support level.

On Wednesday, the pair will publish the August AIG Performance of Manufacturing Index and Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI . Later into the day, the country will release Q2 Gross Domestic Product, foreseen at 0.5% QoQ, down from 1.8% in the previous quarter.

The AUD/USD pair holds on to modest intraday gains, trading around 0.7310 after peaking at 0.7340. The Australian dollar benefited from the broad greenback’s weakness, as investors ignored tepid Chinese and Australian data. China released the official NBS Manufacturing PMI, which contracted to 50.1, while the services index was down to 47.5. Australia released July Building Permits, which fell by 8.6% MoM in July.

