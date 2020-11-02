AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7052
- Australian inflation remains depressed, the housing sector improved in September.
- The RBA is expected to slash the cash rate to a record low of 0.1%.
- AUD/USD recovered from 0.6990, next movement depends on the central bank.
The AUD/USD pair is ending Monday with modest gains around 0.7040, recovering from a fresh multi-week low of 0.6990. The pair came under selling pressure during Asian trading hours as the sentiment was risk-averse, following weekend news indicating that more countries are taking tough restrictive measures to curb coronavirus contagions.
Australian data was mixed, as inflation fell by 0.1% MoM in October according to the TD Securities report, and resulted at 1.1% when compared to a year earlier. The October Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI was confirmed at 54.2. Housing-related data showed that activity in the sector picked up in September, with Building Permits soaring 15.4%.
This Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia will unveil its latest decision on monetary policy. Governor Lowe has hinted at a rate cut, and the market anticipates a cut of the cash rate to 0.1%. Analysts are also expecting an expansion of QE of up to A$100 billion.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is neutral in the near-term, as, in the 4-hour chart it’s trading a couple of pips above a bearish 20 SMA, while below the larger moving averages, which maintain their bearish slopes. Technical indicators hover around their midlines, the Momentum advancing but the RSI flat, suggesting limited buying interest.
Support levels: 0.6990 0.6950 0.6910
Resistance levels: 0.7070 0.7110 0.7160
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
