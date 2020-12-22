AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7522
- Australian Retail Sales surged by 7% in November, according to preliminary estimates.
- The poor performance of equities weighed on the Australian dollar.
- AUD/USD pressured by the negative market’s sentiment, bearish in the near-term.
The AUD/USD pair was unable to retake the 0.7600 threshold despite encouraging Australian data, ending the day in the red amid a persistent dismal mood. The Australian dollar found temporal support in local Retail Sales, as the preliminary estimate of the November reading came in at 7%, largely surpassing the previous 1.4%. The pair posted a daily low of 0.7516 during the American afternoon, dragged by the poor performance of Wall Street.
Early on Wednesday, Australia will publish the November Trade Balance and Private Sector Credit for the same month.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is at risk of extending its decline in the near-term, according to the 4-hour chart. The pair remains below a bearish 20 SMA, although above bullish larger ones. Technical indicators have resumed their declines within negative levels, in line with a bearish continuation towards 0.7470, a strong static support level.
Support levels: .7515 0.7470 0.7430
Resistance levels: 0.7555 0.7600 0.7640
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Aussie gives up on risk-aversion
Despite upbeat local data the Australian dollar ends the day in the red against the greenback, weighed by the poor performance of equities amid persistent Brexit uncertainty.
XAU/USD bears keep reins below $1,900 amid US dollar strength
Gold prices hold lower ground near $1,860 amid the early Wednesday morning in Asia. The yellow metal dropped the most since December 09 amid broad US dollar strength.
EUR/USD eases within range
The EUR/USD pair is trading at around 1.2150, down for the day but still above the weekly low. A dismal market mood keeps the safe-haven dollar.
Bitcoin regains ground above $23,000, inspires the bulls
The cryptocurrency market has started the recovery from the short-lived decline, with most of the coins turning green again on a day-to-day basis. While the low base effect is definitely something to consider, the overall sentiments are improving slowly across the board.
US Dollar Index: Round trip stalls, bulls eye 38.2% retracement prospects
The US dollar gained at the start of the week, measured by the DXY which is an index (or measure) of the value of the United States dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies. Positioning favors the upside as COVID risks are once again taking precedence.