AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6775

RBA’s Governor Lowe set to deliver a speech early Tuesday.

Encouraging US-China trade headlines fell short of baking the Aussie.

AUD/USD at a brink of turning bearish in the mid-term.

The AUD/USD pair fell to 0.6767, its lowest in over a month, to close the day a handful of pips above this last. The encouraging news coming from the US-China trade front backed the Aussie at the beginning of the day, although the pair met strong selling interest once it neared the 0.6800 level, maintaining the negative stance throughout the last two trading sessions of the day.

There are no macroeconomic figures scheduled in Australia this Tuesday, although RBA’s Governor Lowe will be delivering a speech titled “Some Lessons from Overseas.” Lowe is not expected to comment on the current monetary policy, although any comment on the economic situation could move the Aussie.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair is bearish according to the 4-hour chart, as a firmly bearish 20 SMA capped the upside while accelerating its decline below the larger ones. Technical indicators have settled at daily lows, maintaining the risk skewed to the downside. The current 0.6770 price zone has proved to be a strong static support, and renewed selling interest below it would likely expose the 0.6700 price zone.

Support levels: 0.6770 0.6730 0.6700

Resistance levels: 0.6800 0.6835 0.6860