AUD/USD Forecast: Head-and-shoulders breakdown paves the way for further weakness

AUD/USD added to the overnight heavy losses and slipped below the 0.7600 mark on Wednesday.

The risk-on mood underpinned the safe-haven USD and weighed on the perceived riskier aussie.

Bearish head and shoulders breakdown supports prospects for an extension of the ongoing decline.

The AUD/USD pair witnessed heavy selling on Tuesday and extended its sharp pullback from monthly tops, around mid-0.7800s touched in the aftermath of dovish FOMC statement last week. The prevalent risk-off mood continued benefitting the safe-haven US dollar, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor driving flows away from the perceived riskier aussie. The global risk sentiment took a turn for the worst this week in reaction to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's surprise move to replace central bank governor, growing concerns about the third wave of COVID-19 infections and pandemic-related lockdowns in Europe.

Adding to this, a rare, coordinated move by Western countries to impose sanctions on Chinese officials over human rights violations and abuses in Xinjiang further dented investors' confidence. The flight to safety picked up pace after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday told lawmakers that tax hikes will be needed to pay for infrastructure projects and other public investments. This, along with the prospects for a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic, continued underpinning the greenback and dragged the pair below the 0.7600 mark during the Asian session on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields did little to dent the underlying bullish tone surrounding the USD. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond fell to 1.59% on Wednesday amid the anti-risk flows and easing inflation worries. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell, testifying before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday, downplayed the risks that economic growth would spur unwanted inflation. Even Wednesday's upbeat Australian trade data and PMI prints failed to ease the bearish pressure or lend any support to the major.

The pair has now moved well within the striking distance of YTD lows touched in February and remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of Durable Goods Orders and flash PMI prints (Manufacturing and Services) later during the early North American session. Apart from this, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's second day of testimony before the Senate Banking Committee will influence the USD and produce some trading opportunities around the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight fall confirmed a fresh breakdown through a bearish head and shoulders neckline support. A subsequent fall below 100-day SMA support near the 0.7600 mark has set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move. From current levels, YTD lows, around the 0.7565-60 region might act as immediate support. Some follow-through selling will turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the downward trajectory towards challenging the key 0.7500 psychological mark. The pair could eventually drop to the next major support near the 0.7460 area.

On the flip side, any attempted recovery back above the 0.7600 level will now be seen as an opportunity to initiate fresh bearish positions. This, in turn, should cap the upside for the major near the mentioned neckline support breakpoint, now turned resistance near the 0.7655-60 region. This is followed by a strong barrier near the 0.7700 mark, which if cleared decisively will negate the bearish outlook and prompt some aggressive short-covering move.