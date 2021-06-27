The daily chart for the AUD/USD pair shows that it managed to recover above a flat 200 SMA but remains below the shorter ones, and with the 20 SMA maintaining its bearish slope. Technical indicators corrected oversold conditions from the previous week´s sell-off but remain within negative levels, without strength enough to hint at a recovery. In the near-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is retreating toward a bullish 20 SMA, while the longer moving averages accelerate south above the current level. Technical indicators eased but remain above their midlines. The bearish case would be firmer on a break below 0.7530, the immediate support level.

The AUD/USD pair reached a weekly high of 0.7616 on Friday but trimmed intraday gains and finished the day in the 0.7580 price zone. US stocks closed mixed, with the Nasdaq posting modest losses after rallying to record highs in the previous session, but the DJIA and the S&P closing in the green. The pair eased amid the renewed greenback demand backed by higher US government bond yields in the last trading session of the week. The Australian macroeconomic calendar has nothing to offer these days.

