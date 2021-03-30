AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7593
- Aussie fell on a firmer greenback and falling gold prices.
- AUD/USD nears March low at 0.7562, could turn bearish below it.
The AUD/USD pair trades below the 0.7600 level at the end of the American session, as higher government bond yields and weaker equities put pressure on the aussie. Additionally, gold prices plunged on the greenback’s demand, trading at around $1,682 a troy ounce as the day comes to an end.
The Australian macroeconomic calendar has remained empty so far this week, and the country will publish minor figures this Wednesday, including February Building Permits and Private Sector Credit for the same month.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair trades near a daily low at 0.7584 and could extend its slump during the upcoming hours. In the 4-hour chart, the pair stands below all of its moving averages, although the 20 SMA remains directionless. Technical indicators are also stable but below their midlines, skewing the risk to the downside. March low has been settled at 0.7562, the next support level and a breakout point.
Support levels: 0.7560 0.7515 0.7470
Resistance levels: 0.7610 0.7665 0.7710
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
