- AUD/USD resumed the downside and dropped to weekly lows.
- Solid US data lent extra legs to the Greenback.
- The RBA is expected to keep its OCR unchanged on March 19.
The sharp resurgence of buying interest on the US Dollar (USD) prompted the AUD/USD to accelerate its leg lower and break below the pivotal 0.6600 support on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Greenback's recovery was once again propped up by firm inflation data (this time from Producer Prices) and weekly figures from the labour market, resulting in extra gains in the USD Index (DXY) well past the 103.00 hurdle, always accompanied by rising US yields across various timeframes.
Furthermore, market sentiment surrounding the Dollar remained attuned to ongoing speculation regarding the Federal Reserve's (Fed) expected initial interest rate adjustment slated for June.
Also hurting the mood around the Aussie dollar was the persistent downward pressure on iron ore prices due to escalating concerns around China and its construction and housing sectors. Iron ore prices retreated to the boundaries of $110.00 per tonne on Thursday, an area last visited in late August 2023.
Regarding China's economic dynamics, they are anticipated to further impact the AUD. Although potential stimulus measures might offer short-term relief, sustained improvements in economic indicators are pivotal for strengthening the Australian currency and potentially initiating a notable upward trend in AUD/USD. Moreover, China's announcement of potentially lifting ongoing tariffs on Australian wine amid improved relations between Sydney and Shanghai adds another layer to the dynamic.
Additionally, the cautious approach of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), one of the last G10 central banks to contemplate interest rate adjustments, acts as a restraining factor for the downside potential of the currency pair. Despite the absence of urgency in rate cuts, subdued consumer spending aligns with market expectations of approximately 50 basis points in rate reductions this year, likely commencing in August.
Given the disparity in the timing of the RBA and the Fed's monetary policy adjustments, the Aussie dollar may gather momentum later in the year, potentially driving further gains in AUD/USD. Once surpassing the December 2023 peak of 0.6871, the pair could aim for the significant milestone of 0.7000 in the near future.
AUD/USD daily chart
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
If sellers push harder, AUD/USD might find early support at the key 200-day SMA at 0.6560, while the loss of the region could encourage the pair to slip back to the March low of 0.6477 (March 5), before the 2024 low of 0.6442 (February 13). Breaking below this level may result in a visit to the 2023 low of 0.6270 (October 26), followed by the round level of 0.6200 and the 2022 low of 0.6169 (October 13).
On the upside, the breakout of the March peak of 0.6667 (March 8) may threaten the December 2023 high of 0.6871 (December 28), followed by monthly tops of 0.6894 (July 14) and 0.6899 (June 16), all before the critical 0.7000 barrier.
It is worth noting that the AUD/USD's constructive stance should continue as long as it remains above the critical 200-day SMA.
On the 4-hour chart, the upside momentum seems to have run out of steam as of late. Against that, further losses might set the pair up to retest the 200-SMA at 0.6544, then 06477, and lastly 0.6442. On the other hand, there is an initial resistance at 0.6667 followed by 0.6728 and 0.6871. Furthermore, the MACD remains in the positive zone although losing momentum, and the RSI plummets below 40.
