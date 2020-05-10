AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6510
- Commodity-linked currencies advanced on the back of rallying equities.
- Australian PM Morrison unveiled plans to reopen the economy.
- AUD/USD bullish, needs to break above the 0.6550 resistance level.
The AUD/USD pair advanced within familiar levels last week, ending it above the 0.6500 level. By the end of the week, the pair was unable to extend gains, as weaker gold prices offset substantial gains in equities. Nevertheless, commodity-linked currencies were among the best performers these days, helped by growing optimism related to economic reopenings. Australian PM Morrison has announced last Friday plans to reopen the economy, aiming to complete it by July. The number of coronavirus cases in Australia has been decreasing to some 20 contagions per day. The week will start slowly in the macroeconomic front, as Australia won’t release macroeconomic data until next Tuesday.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is bullish according to the daily chart, trading just a few pips below a bearish 100 SMA, which continues to cap advances. A bullish 20 SMA provided support throughout the week, while technical indicators head north within positive levels. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk is also skewed to the upside, as despite losing upward momentum, technical indicators remain within positive levels and far above their midlines. Moving averages, in the meantime, remain below the current level with uneven bullish strength.
Support levels: 0.6490 0.6450 0.6405
Resistance levels: 0.6550 0.6590 0.6620
