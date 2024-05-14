- AUD/USD added to Monday’s gains above 0.6600.
- The weaker Dollar favoured extra gains in the pair.
- The constructive tone in spot should remain while above the 200-day SMA.
Persevering downward pressure on the US Dollar (USD) bolstered the recovery in risk-associated assets, driving AUD/USD to reclaim levels above 0.6600 on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the USD added to Monday’s spur sentiment, as caution mounted ahead of the forthcoming release of US inflation data tracked by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Wednesday. Moreover, diminishing US yields contributed to the corrective decline in the Greenback, against the backdrop of an economic landscape aligned with the anticipated initiation of the Fed's easing programme, likely to commence around September.
Also bolstering the dollar’s downward path, Chief Jerome Powell ruled out a rate hike at an event in Amsterdam, adding that he expects inflation to maintain its downtrend this year.
Turning to domestic factors, an additional uptick in copper prices and a modest rise in iron ore prices further bolstered the positive momentum surrounding the Australian dollar on Tuesday.
In terms of monetary policy, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) opted to maintain its interest rate at 4.35% during its May 7 meeting. Additionally, the bank reaffirmed its neutral policy stance, signalling flexibility in its approach. Furthermore, the RBA updated its economic projections, foreseeing heightened inflation rates until Q2 2025, primarily attributed to ongoing service price inflation. Nevertheless, the bank anticipates inflation to converge back to the target range of 2%–3% by the latter part of 2025, reaching the midpoint by 2026.
During the subsequent press briefing, Governor Michele Bullock maintained a balanced perspective. Regarding interest rates, she hinted at the board's contemplation of potential rate adjustments at the current meeting, stating, "we might have to raise, we might not."
At present, the swaps market has largely discounted the probability of further rate hikes in the next six months, with an anticipated decline in the subsequent six months.
Moreover, both the RBA and the Federal Reserve are anticipated to implement their easing measures later than many of their other G10 counterparts.
Considering the Fed's commitment to monetary policy tightening and the potential for RBA easing later in the year, sustained upward movements in AUD/USD are expected to encounter limitations.
AUD/USD daily chart
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
Extra gains may cause the AUD/USD to revisit its May high of 0.6647 (May 3), which precedes the March top of 0.6667 (March 8) and the December 2023 peak of 0.6871.
Meanwhile, if bears gain control, there is some brief resistance at the 100-day and 55-day SMAs of 0.6570 and 0.6541, respectively, before the more important 200-day SMA of 0.6520, all before plunging to the May low of 0.6465 and the 2024 bottom of 0.6362 (April 19).
Looking at the larger picture, further gains appear on the table as long as spot trades above the 200-day SMA.
On the four-hour chart, buying momentum looks to be regaining traction. However, early resistance develops at 0.6647 before 0.6667. On the downside, 0.6585 is an immediate support level, ahead of 0.6557 and the 100-SMA at 0.6531. The RSI rose to the vicinity of 60.
