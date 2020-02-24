AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6605
- Chinese coronavirus crisis weighing on the commodity-linked currency.
- AUD/USD hovering around 0.6600, not far from its multi-year low of 0.6585.
The AUD/USD pair fell to re-test its multi-year low of 1.0585 at the beginning of the day, to later regain the 0.6600 level. The pair stands a few pips above this last early Tuesday, as Chinese jitters limit demand for the Aussie even with the American dollar shedding some ground. Weekend news indicating a large number of new cases in Italy, South Korea and Iran, reminded speculative interest of the possible effects of the virus outbreak in global growth. Furthermore, the IMF director, Kristalina Georgieva said over the weekend that the epidemic was expected to lower the global growth by 0.1% this year. The Australian macroeconomic calendar will remain empty until next Wednesday.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is unable to extend gains beyond the 0.6600 level, trading a few pips above it. The 4-hour chart shows that it is retreating from near a bearish 20 SMA, which accelerates south below the larger ones. Technical indicators have recovered from extreme oversold levels, but lost upward strength within negative levels, indicating the absence of buying interest.
Support levels: 0.6585 0.6550 0.6510
Resistance levels: 0.6640 0.6670 0.6700
