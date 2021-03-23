AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7641
- The American dollar found additional support in Fed Kaplan’s comments.
- Australian Commonwealth Bank PMIs are foreseen stable in expansion levels.
- AUD/USD is approaching the monthly low at 0.7621, bearish in the near-term.
The AUD/USD pair fell to 0.7638, its lowest in over two weeks amid prevalent demand for the greenback in a risk-averse scenario. The poor performance of equities weighed on the pair, although demand for the American was steady throughout the last trading session of the day. Comments from Dallas Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan helped the dollar, as he said that he is among the policymakers expecting the central bank could start raising rates as soon as next year.
Australia will publish this Wednesday the preliminary estimates of the March Commonwealth Bank PMIs. The Manufacturing index is foreseen at 56.9, matching the February reading, while the Services PMI is expected at 53.8, slightly better than the previous 53.4.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD is at risk of falling further in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is developing well below all of its moving averages, while the 20 SMA accelerates south below the larger ones. The Momentum indicator has lost its bearish strength, consolidating within negative levels, but the RSI maintains its downward slope at around 29. The next relevant support level is 0.7621, the monthly low.
Support levels: 0.7620 0.7585 0.7550
Resistance levels: 0.7690 0.7730 0.7770
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.18 ahead of US data, EU Summit
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18 ahead of US jobless claims and GDP figures. Details of President Biden's infrastructure plans are eyed. EU leaders convene virtually to discuss rising covid infections and Europe's vaccine issues. Talks with the UK continue.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.37 amid EU-UK vaccine truce
GBP/USD is trading around 1.37, marginally higher as the dollar takes a breather. The EU and the UK said they are working on a win-win accord on vaccine distribution and investors await a full agreement.
Dogecoin prepares for 35% bounce from crucial level
Dogecoin price hints at a bounce from the lower boundary of an ascending parallel channel. Tom DeMark Sequential indicator suggests a reversal of downtrend is on its way. A bearish scenario might evolve if DOGE moves below a critical support level at $0.049.
XAU/USD extends the rangebound price moves around $1730 area
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to gold. The range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a bearish rectangle pattern. Neutral oscillators warrant caution before positioning for any firm near-term direction.
The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP
The expected crash of Personal Income in February as the stimulus stipend of January is withdrawn will be remembered as just a statistical oddity if the new pandemic payment and restored hiring return the US economy to health.