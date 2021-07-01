AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7463
- Lockdowns in Australia continue to weigh on the Aussie.
- US dollar’s positive outlook versus G10 currencies firm and solid.
- AUD/USD breaks under June lows, weakening further.
The AUD/USD did not escape the broad-based strength of the US dollar. The chart show similarities with other majors: price under June lows after a limited recovery and the bearish bias intact. The dollar was again the best performer even as US economic data came in without surprises. Market participants appear to be positioning for a good NFP report and also toward some tapering from the Federal Reserve sooner than previously expected.
The Final PMI reading in Australia showed an upward revision to 58.6 from 58.4. Despite the numbers, the focus is on the impact of lockdowns in Australia. Next week, the Reserve Bank of Australia will meet, and a cautious tone is seen considering current uncertainties. The Aussie remains among the weakest in the G10 group: AUD/NZD fell to the lowest in almost a month, breaking key technical levels.
On Thursday, Chinese data came in below expectations, and analysts consider it was affected by supply disruptions and weaker external demand. Housing data will be released on Friday in Australia. A calm Asian session could is expected, as it usually happens prior to the US employment report. Also in the US, the Factory Orders report is due.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD is moving a clear bearish bias, reinforced with the ongoing consolidation below the June low (0.7475), suggesting the negative tone is set to continue. The RSI in the 4-hour chart at oversold territory favoring some stabilization ahead. The next support stands at 0.7440, and below attention would turn to 0.7400. The daily RSI is also at 30 but still pointing south, suggesting the negative tone is intact for the moment. A recovery above 0.7515 would improve the outlook for the Aussie.
Support levels: 0.7445 0.7390 0.7335
Resistance levels: 0.7475 0.7505 0.7530
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
