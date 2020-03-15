AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6224

Gold prices plummeted despite risk-off dominating the scene.

China to release February data, expected to present strong contractions.

AUD/USD oversold but still at risk of extending its slump.

The AUD/USD pair closed the week with sharp losses, down on Friday to 0.6122, its lowest since November 2008. Despite a comeback in high-yielding assets, the Aussie bullish potential was limited by the demand for the greenback. Furthermore, gold prices remained under selling pressure, falling on Friday for a fifth consecutive day.

There was no data coming from Australia at the end of the week, and the country´s macroeconomic calendar will remain empty this Monday. However, China is having a busy start to the week, as the country will publish February Retail Sales and Industrial Production for the same month, both seem contracting from the previous readings. The country will also release housing and money data, while the National Bureau of Statistics will offer a press conference.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair bounced from the mentioned low but settled around 0.6180, maintaining its bearish tone ahead of the opening. In the daily chart, technical indicators have barely decelerated their declines in extreme oversold levels, while the pair is developing over 300 pips below a bearish 20 SMA. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is also developing far below bearish moving averages, while technical indicators consolidate in oversold levels, without signs of an upcoming recovery.

Support levels: 0.6120 0.6090 0.6060

Resistance levels: 0.6225 0.6250 0.6280