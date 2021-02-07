AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7673
- Wall Street flirted with record highs, providing support to the Australian dollar.
- Australia has a light macroeconomic calendar this week, AUD/USD to trade on sentiment.
- AUD/USD in recovery mode but its bullish strength is limited at this point.
The AUD/USD pair accelerated north at the end of the week, to close it with modest gains at 0.7674. The pair bottomed for the week at 0.7591, its lowest for this year, amid the persistent dollar’s demand, later recovering on mixed US employment data and profit-taking ahead of the weekend. US indexes flirting with record highs provided support to the pair in the last US session.
Last Friday, Australia published the final version of December Retail Sales, which were revised from -4.2% to -4.1%. The country’s macroeconomic calendar has nothing to offer this Monday.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair may have a hard time to extend its recovery if demand for the greenback resumes. From a technical point of view, the daily chart shows that it pared its advance just below a bearish 20 SMA, although it remains above the larger ones. Technical indicators head firmly higher but are currently at neutral levels. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is just below the 100 and 200 SMA, but above the 20 SMA which turned modestly higher. Technical indicators are well into positive levels but partially lost their positive momentum. The pair would have better recovery chances once above the 0.7690 price zone.
Support levels: 0.7640 0.7600 0.7560
Resistance levels: 0.7690 0.7730 0.7770
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.20 after US disappointing jobs report
EUR/USD is trading around 1.2050, up from the lows after the US reported an increase of only 49,000 jobs in January, worse than expected. Investors are eyeing stimulus news from Washington.
Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) breaks through $35 on high volume
Shares in CCIV continued to rally as Friday progressed. CCIV shares are trading above $35 at the time of writing, a gain of 16% for the day. Volume remains high in CCIV.
XAU/USD gains following soft US jobs report
Soft US jobs data has saved gold from further declines on Friday and XAU/USD is above $1800 again. CPI and Fed Chair Powell will be the main events to watch next week.
DOGE defends critical support and heads towards $0.060
Dogecoin price is trading inside a parallel channel on the 1-hour chart. DOGE bulls have defended the lower trendline support of the pattern and aim for a significant rebound. There is only one critical resistance level that Dogecoin needs to pass.
DXY drops back to crucial 91.00 level following an underwhelming NFP report
It’s been a rough end to what would otherwise have been an excellent week for the US dollar. After soft NFP data, the DXY has fallen all the way back to the key 91.00 level.