AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7673

Wall Street flirted with record highs, providing support to the Australian dollar.

Australia has a light macroeconomic calendar this week, AUD/USD to trade on sentiment.

AUD/USD in recovery mode but its bullish strength is limited at this point.

The AUD/USD pair accelerated north at the end of the week, to close it with modest gains at 0.7674. The pair bottomed for the week at 0.7591, its lowest for this year, amid the persistent dollar’s demand, later recovering on mixed US employment data and profit-taking ahead of the weekend. US indexes flirting with record highs provided support to the pair in the last US session.

Last Friday, Australia published the final version of December Retail Sales, which were revised from -4.2% to -4.1%. The country’s macroeconomic calendar has nothing to offer this Monday.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair may have a hard time to extend its recovery if demand for the greenback resumes. From a technical point of view, the daily chart shows that it pared its advance just below a bearish 20 SMA, although it remains above the larger ones. Technical indicators head firmly higher but are currently at neutral levels. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is just below the 100 and 200 SMA, but above the 20 SMA which turned modestly higher. Technical indicators are well into positive levels but partially lost their positive momentum. The pair would have better recovery chances once above the 0.7690 price zone.

Support levels: 0.7640 0.7600 0.7560

Resistance levels: 0.7690 0.7730 0.7770