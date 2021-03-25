- AUD/USD dropped to its lowest level in seven weeks.
- USD capitalized on strong data, recovering bond yields.
- Additional losses are likely toward 0.7500 in the near-term.
After closing the previous two trading days in the negative territory, the AUD/USD pair made a technical correction but failed to hold above 0.7600. With the greenback starting to gather strength in the second half of the day, the pair lost its traction and touched its lowest level since early February at 0.7563.
The data published by the US Department of Labor showed on Thursday that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 684,000 in the week ending March 20, the lowest reading since the beginning of the pandemic. Additionally, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis revised its fourth-quarter GDP growth to 4.3% from 4.1%.
Furthermore, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which closed the first three days of the week lower and lost around 6% during that time span, turned positive on the day during the American session and allowed the greenback to continue to outperform its rivals. Reflecting the broad-based USD strength, the US Dollar Index reached its highest level in four months at 92.91.
On Friday, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation, will be featured in the US economic docket.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the four-hour chart stays near 30, suggesting that AUD/USD could recover modestly before the next leg down. On the upside, the initial resistance is located at 0.7640 (20-period SMA) ahead of 0.7720 (100-period SMA) and 0.7760 (200-period SMA).
On the other hand, 0.7560 (daily low/February 2 low) is the first line of defence before 0.7500 (psychological level) and 0.7460 (December 21, 2020, low).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
