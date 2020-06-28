AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6885
- The Australian dollar remains resilient to risk-averse signs from abroad.
- Gold prices soared on the somber mood, underpinning the Aussie.
- AUD/USD technically bearish, although the decline seems corrective at the current levels.
The AUD/USD pair was unable to attract speculative interest by the end of the week, ending it in the 0.6880 price zone. The dismal ruling mood had a limited impact on the Australian currency, which has been quite resilient to the negative sentiment throughout the week. The absence of Australian data has exacerbated range trading around AUD/USD, a situation that will be reverted these upcoming days, with busy calendars in Australia and China. Meanwhile, gold prices have soared on the back of risk-aversion, providing support to the Aussie, as spot gold finished the week around $ 1,770.00 a troy ounce. The macroeconomic calendar has little to offer at the beginning of the week during Asian trading hours.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair has been ranging for two weeks in-a-row, losing bullish potential according to the daily chart, as it settled just below a bullish 20 DMA. The Momentum indicator in the mentioned time frame heads firmly lower within negative levels, while the RSI indicator has also turned lower but around 55. Technical readings in the 4-hour chart indicate that the risk is skewed to the downside, as it is trading below its 20 and 100 SMA, while technical indicators remain flat within negative levels. The pair could extend its decline, but will only enter bearish territory on a break below 0.6770.
Support levels: 0.6850 0.6810 0.6770
Resistance levels: 0.6925 0.6970 0.7010
