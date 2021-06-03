The AUD/USD pair plummeted after another failed attempt to surpass a daily descendant trend line coming from May’s monthly high. The 4-hour chart shows that it fell below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA gaining bearish strength below the longer ones. Technical indicators consolidate at daily lows, with the RSI currently at 28. The year low was set at 0.7531, a probable bearish target for this Friday.

Australia published the May AIG Performance of Construction Index, which came in at 58.3 from 59.1 in April. The Commonwealth Bank Services PMI printed at 58, missing the expected 58.2, while the country’s Trade Balance posted a surplus of 8028 million in April, beating expectations. Finally, April Retail Sales were confirmed at 1.1% MoM. Early on Friday, the country will publish housing-related figures.

The Australian dollar fell against its American rival to 0.7644, its lowest since mid-April, trading nearby at the end of the day. The pair was on the back foot ever since the day started, undermined by renewed speculation of a soon-to-come tighter monetary policy in the US and upbeat data in the country, both boosting demand for the greenback.

