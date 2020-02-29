Australian dollar closes at an 11 year low against the US.

China slowdown concerns strike at the resource based economy.

The aussie lower for both economic and safety reasons.

The aussie fell to its lowest level against the US dollar in almost eleven years this week as concerns over the Coronavirus induced slowdown in China and by extension the world struck hard at the outlook for the resource based economy.

Technically the future has been ordained since last Thursday when the aussie broke through support at 0.6660 which had been the low for 11 years and had been reached but not crossed in August and October last year and again early in February. Friday’s close at 0.6509 brings the Australian dollar back to the level of March 12, 2009 at the nadir of the reaction to the financial crisis.

The aussie has been under a two-year siege as the US-China trade war exacted an ever increasing toll on its economy and sentiment. The brief rise from 0.6700 in early October to just over 0.7000 as the year changed has turned to ashes as the potential benefit from the US-China trade pact was subsumed in the mainland health crisis and its still unknown economic costs. While the aussie’s heavily oversold position in most technical indicators would normally presage a bounce, the emotion and safety driven nature of the recent move argues that fear needs to abate before the currency can recover.

Australian statistics February 24-28 (Dates GMT)

Wednesday

The gauge of construction work in the fourth quarter was much weaker than expected at -3% on a -1% forecast and while the third quarter was revised to 0.4% from -0.4%, work declined in nine of 12 months in 2019.

Australian statistics March 2-6 (Dates GMT)

Sunday

The Commonwealth Bank manufacturing PMI is expected to be unchanged at 49.8 in February contracting for the fourth month in a row.

Monday

Reserve Bank of Australia (9RBA) Commodity Index is forecast to be down 5.9% y/y in February after losing 3.6% in January. If accurate this would be the fifth straight decline. Commodity prices are cyclical and this index was negative from May 2012 to August 2016.

Tuesday

RBA rate decision. The bank is expected to keep its base rate at 0.75% but with turmoil from the China health crisis running through global markets a precautionary cut is possible.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchasing managers’ indexes. Services is expected to be unchanged at 48.4 in February and manufacturing at 48.3.

Wednesday

Fourth quarter GDP. The prediction is for 2% y/y up from 1.7% in the prior quarter and 0.5% q/q from 0.4%.

Friday

Retail sales are forecast to be flat in January after falling 0.5% in December.

Australia statistics conclusion

The impact of the Coronavirus on the global economy has placed a dividing line between the statistics before its arrival and those after. It will be the February information, the PMIs from Commonwealth Bank and the RBA commodity index that will be the most telling for markets. The RBA will be the first major central bank to face the implications of the economic slowdown. Last year they cut rates due to the US-China trade war. The current situation appears more serious.

US statistics February 24-28

American statistics had a strong week though overshadowed by the Coronavirus reaction and the plunging US Treasury rates.

Consumer confidence from the Conference Board for February on Tuesday was 130.7 below the 132.0 forecast and January's 131.6 reading, near the mid-point of the last two years but among the highest scores of the past two decades.

New home sales in January, 0.764 million on an annualized basis for January, was better than the 0.71 million forecast and December’s 0.694 million result. It was the highest rate of purchases since September 2007 and is evidence of a thriving housing sector supported by the performance of the labor market.

Durable goods orders for January on Thursday were much better than expected in all four categories. The ex-defense purchases at 3.6% were almost three time the 1.3% prediction and the business investment proxy, non-defense capital goods at 1.1% was far ahead of the 0.1% projection and the highest since last October. Business investment has averaged 0.45% a month since the China trade deal was announced in October 2019. It had been -0.05% for the prior six months. In addition, the December results for all categories were revised higher. Finally, fourth quarter GDP was confirmed at 2.1% in the second release with one more assessment due on March 26th.

Initial jobless claims registered 209,750 in its four-week moving average once again knocking on the door of its half-century low.

Friday’s core personal consumption expenditure price index for January fell to 1.6% from 1.7%, and while this might interest the Fed, low inflation is a consumer asset. Personal income rose 0.6% last month double the estimate and far outstripping December's 0.1% gain. It was the highest monthly gain since December 2012. Personal spending was 0.1% lower than forecast at 0.2% but December’s figure was revised 0.1% higher to 0.4% balancing the effect.

The final version of the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index for February improved to 101.0 from 100.9 bringing it to the highest level since March 2018 and the second highest point since the 2009 recession.

Statistics conclusion

While US statistics were better and more numerous than Australia’s they were not the primary or even secondary reason for the collapse of the aussie. That weakness is likely to remain until the Coronavirus fears subside and there is a sense of the toll on the world economy.

US statistics March 2-6

A busy week lies ahead in the United States.

Monday brings the February manufacturing purchasing mangers’ index (PMI) from the Institute for Supply Management. It is expected to maintain its hold on expansion at 50.5, down from January’s surprise jump to 50.9 from 47.8 in December. It was the first month above the 50 demarcation between expansion and contraction since August. New orders are forecast to fall back to 49.8 from 52 in January with the employment index stable at 46.6. This the first major manufacturing indicator that may register the impact of the China health crisis and will be closely watched.

The Democratic presidential primaries on Tuesday will occupy most of the news flow but with an inconclusive result for the nomination anticipated, they are unlikely to have much market impact.

Wednesday is the ADP precursor to the Employment Situation Report for February on Friday. Private payrolls are forecast to have added 191,000 workers in February following the January bonanza of 291,000.

Services PMI for February is projected to be unchanged at 55.5. New orders are forecast to rise 0.1 to 56.3 while employment should gain 54.1 from 53.1. As with the manufacturing figures traders will be looking for any signs of weakness related to the China virus slowdown.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) begins its meeting on Thursday and while their sway over oil prices is very weak the recent sharp drop in crude is sure to bring rhetorical flourishes from the members.

The US employment report on for February Friday is forecast to bring 178,000 new jobs after January’s unexpectedly strong 225,000. Unemployment will be unchanged at 3.6%, near its five decade low and annual wages will rise 3.2% up from 3.1% in January.

Statistics conclusion

Economic statistics in both nations this week and indeed around the world this will be viewed through the lens of the Coronavirus and its impact on global growth and financial security. The Australian dollar has suffered from the threatened decline in global GDP and from the flight to safety currencies, the Japanese yen and the US dollar. That pressure is not likely to abate.