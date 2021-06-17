AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7553
- Australian employment figures beat expectations in May, unemployment rate down to 5.1%.
- Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe repeated that the economy still needs support.
- AUD/USD flirts with the year high, has room to fall further once below 0.7531.
The AUD/USD pair peaked at 0.7645 during Asian trading hours, helped by upbeat Australian data. The pair resumed its decline during the European morning amid renewed demand for the greenback. Australia published May employment figures at the beginning of the day, which showed that the country added 115.2K new jobs, 97.5K of which were full-time positions. Moreover, the Unemployment Rate contracted to 5.1% from 5.5%, while the Participation Rate improved from 66% to 66.2%.
At the same time, the Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe offered a speech in which he noted that it is premature to cease bond-buying, adding that the economy is still in a recovery phase. The Australian macroeconomic calendar has nothing to offer on Friday.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is trading near a daily low of 0.7538, a few pips above the 2021 low at 0.7531. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is developing far below bearish moving averages, with the 20 SMA accelerating lower below the longer ones, reflecting strong selling interest. Technical indicators pared their declines, now consolidating in oversold territory. A break below 0.7531 should open doors for a steeper decline, with the market then eyeing an approach to the 0.7400 area.
Support levels: 0.7530 0.7490 0.7445
Resistance levels: 0.7590 0.7640 0.7680
