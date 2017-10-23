AUD/USD Forecast: Dips below 0.77 could be short lived

AUD/USD dropped 1% last week as the USD rallied across the board on renewed hopes of tax reforms. The currency pair closed below the 100-day moving average on Friday. At the time of writing, the spot is trading around 0.7810 levels.

Macro data/events to watch out for

Day Australia/China US Monday Chicago Fed National Activity Index (12:30 GMT) Tuesday US Markit Services PMI (Oct) (13:45 GMT) Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index (Oct0 (14:00 GMT) Wednesday CPI (Q3) (00:30 GMT) Trimmed mean CPI (Q3) (00:30 GMT) Durable Goods Orders (Sep) (12:30 GMT) New Home Sales (Sep) (14:00 GMT) Thursday Export and Import Price Index (Q3) (00:30 GMT) RBA's Debelle Speech (07:45 GMT) Weekly jobless claims (Oct 20) (12:30 GMT) Goods Trade Balance (Sep) (12:30 GMT) Pending Home Sales (Sep) (14:00 GMT) Friday Producer Price Index (Q3) (00:30 GMT) RBA Annual Report GDP (Q3) preliminary (12:30 GMT)

The main event of the week is Australia CPI release on Wednesday. The headline consumer price index for the September quarter is forecast to climb by 0.8%. The year-on-year rate is likely to have ticked up from 1.9% to 2%. A spike in electricity and gas prices is likely to have pushed up the headline figure.

RBA focuses more on the trimmed mean figure, which is seen increasing 0.5% for the quarter, leaving the change on a year earlier at 2% (at the bottom of the RBA’s 2-3% target band for the first time since December 2015). A better-than-expected core inflation, trimmed mean and weighted mean could lift the AUD.

Meanwhile, in the US, the focus is on the renewed hopes of tax reform. The US 10-year treasury yield could see a convincing break above 2.4% if the core durable goods number betters estimates and Friday's data shows the economic growth slowed less than expected in the third quarter.

A break above 2.4% in the 10-year treasury yield could spark a serious rally in the US dollar.

While a combination of strong US data and weak Aussie inflation number is seen as AUD bearish, the charts suggest the dips below 0.77 handle are likely to be short-lived.

Monthly chart - 'Death Cross' is a contrarian indicator

There are numerous examples where a death cross (bearish 50-MA and 200-MA crossover) on the monthly chart was followed by a rally.

A death cross was confirmed last month, so the odds are high that the Aussie would at least defend the 10-MA level of 0.77, if not rally above 0.80 handle.

Also worth noting: the 5-MA and the 10-MA are sloping upwards, thus dips are likely to be short-lived. The RSI holds above 50.00 as well.

Daily chart - Head and Shoulders formation

Exhaustion near the 0.79 handle last week, followed by a close below the 100-DMA does indicate the potential for a drop to the head-and-shoulders neckline support of 0.7715.

However, the 100-DMA is still sloping upwards and the 200-DMA support is lined up at 0.7690.

It would take a horribly weak Aussie CPI to push the AUD below the 0.77 handle.

