AUD/USD Forecast: Dips below 0.77 could be short lived
AUD/USD dropped 1% last week as the USD rallied across the board on renewed hopes of tax reforms. The currency pair closed below the 100-day moving average on Friday. At the time of writing, the spot is trading around 0.7810 levels.
Macro data/events to watch out for
|
Day
|
Australia/China
|
US
|
Monday
|
|
Chicago Fed National Activity Index (12:30 GMT)
|
Tuesday
|
|
US Markit Services PMI (Oct) (13:45 GMT)
Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index (Oct0 (14:00 GMT)
|
Wednesday
|
CPI (Q3) (00:30 GMT)
Trimmed mean CPI (Q3) (00:30 GMT)
|
Durable Goods Orders (Sep) (12:30 GMT)
New Home Sales (Sep) (14:00 GMT)
|
Thursday
|
Export and Import Price Index (Q3) (00:30 GMT)
RBA's Debelle Speech (07:45 GMT)
|
Weekly jobless claims (Oct 20) (12:30 GMT)
Goods Trade Balance (Sep) (12:30 GMT)
Pending Home Sales (Sep) (14:00 GMT)
|
Friday
|
Producer Price Index (Q3) (00:30 GMT)
RBA Annual Report
|
GDP (Q3) preliminary (12:30 GMT)
The main event of the week is Australia CPI release on Wednesday. The headline consumer price index for the September quarter is forecast to climb by 0.8%. The year-on-year rate is likely to have ticked up from 1.9% to 2%. A spike in electricity and gas prices is likely to have pushed up the headline figure.
RBA focuses more on the trimmed mean figure, which is seen increasing 0.5% for the quarter, leaving the change on a year earlier at 2% (at the bottom of the RBA’s 2-3% target band for the first time since December 2015). A better-than-expected core inflation, trimmed mean and weighted mean could lift the AUD.
Meanwhile, in the US, the focus is on the renewed hopes of tax reform. The US 10-year treasury yield could see a convincing break above 2.4% if the core durable goods number betters estimates and Friday's data shows the economic growth slowed less than expected in the third quarter.
A break above 2.4% in the 10-year treasury yield could spark a serious rally in the US dollar.
While a combination of strong US data and weak Aussie inflation number is seen as AUD bearish, the charts suggest the dips below 0.77 handle are likely to be short-lived.
Monthly chart - 'Death Cross' is a contrarian indicator
- There are numerous examples where a death cross (bearish 50-MA and 200-MA crossover) on the monthly chart was followed by a rally.
- A death cross was confirmed last month, so the odds are high that the Aussie would at least defend the 10-MA level of 0.77, if not rally above 0.80 handle.
- Also worth noting: the 5-MA and the 10-MA are sloping upwards, thus dips are likely to be short-lived. The RSI holds above 50.00 as well.
Daily chart - Head and Shoulders formation
- Exhaustion near the 0.79 handle last week, followed by a close below the 100-DMA does indicate the potential for a drop to the head-and-shoulders neckline support of 0.7715.
- However, the 100-DMA is still sloping upwards and the 200-DMA support is lined up at 0.7690.
- It would take a horribly weak Aussie CPI to push the AUD below the 0.77 handle.
View
- Dips to or below 0.77 handle are likely to be short-lived.
- On a larger scheme of things, the spot looks set to re-test the 0.80 handle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.