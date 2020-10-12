AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7213
- The Aussie came under pressure after the PBOC lowered the FX risk reserve ratio to zero.
- AUD/USD eased from its recent highs but the bearish potential seems limited.
The AUD/USD pair gapped lower at the weekly opening, stabilizing afterwards around 0.7210 where it currently stands. The Aussie came under selling pressure at the beginning of the week after China set the yuan fixing at 6.7126, weaker than expected, while the PBOC lowered the FX risk reserve ratio to zero. The Australian dollar fell despite the greenback was under pressure against most other rivals, also ignoring a substantial advance in Wall Street’s futures.
The Australian macroeconomic calendar had nothing to offer this Tuesday, although China will publish its September Trade Balance, expected to post a surplus of $59.98B.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair has lost its bullish momentum, but the risk of a steeper decline is limited. The 4-hour chart shows that it settled below a flat 200 SMA, but also that it holds above a bullish 20 SMA. Technical indicators retreated from overbought levels, but remain well above their midlines. Bears would have better chances on a break below 0.7170, the immediate support level.
Support levels: 0.7170 0.7130 0.7095
Resistance levels: 0.7240 0.7280 0.7315
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
