AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7326
- Australian economy entered recession in Q2 after the GDP came in at -7.0%.
- The robust advance of Wall Street partially offset the negative tone of the pair.
- AUD/USD is firmly bearish and seems poised to extend its decline.
The AUD/USD pair is ending Wednesday in the red around 0.7325, amid renewed dollar’s demand coupled with worse than expected Australian data. The country’ Q2 gross domestic product shrank by 7%, worse than the 6% expected. The year-on-year reading printed at -6.3% against the -5.3% forecast. The pair managed to hold above the 0.7300 level as Wall Street’s robust advance partially offset Aussie’s weakness.
During the upcoming Asian session, Australia will publish the AIG Performance of Construction Index for August, previously at 42.7, and the Commonwealth Bank Services PMI for the same month, expected at 48.1. Later into the session, the country will publish the July Trade Balance.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair has room to extend its slide according to intraday technical readings. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is well below a now flat 20 SMA, although still above the 100 and 200 SMA, which maintain their bullish slopes. Technical indicators, in the meantime, head firmly lower within negative levels. The pair may attempt a corrective advance, yet as long as it holds below 0.7340, the risk will remain skewed to the downside.
Support levels: 0.7300 0.7265 0.7220
Resistance levels: 0.7340 0.7380 0.7415
