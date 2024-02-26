- AUD/USD reversed its multi-session positive streak on Monday.
- The 0.6600 region continues to cap the upside bias.
- Iron ore prices retreated to four-month lows on Chinese jitters.
The upward momentum of the Australian dollar halted on Monday after eight consecutive sessions of gains vs. the US Dollar (USD).
In fact, AUD/USD reversed its upward trend despite the continuation of the sell-off in the Greenback and exclusively in response to the marked drop in prices of the tonne of iron ore, which reached multi-month lows near $126.00 on the back of rising inventories and further uncertainty around the Chinese housing market.
Price action in spot also followed the lacklustre performance of the US Dollar, as investors continued to assess the likelihood of the start of monetary easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed) around June or later. This evaluation gained momentum following the latest robust US inflation data, along with persistently hawkish comments from certain Fed officials.
Despite the recent recovery of the pair, investors are expected to closely monitor developments in China, fluctuations in commodity prices (especially copper and iron ore), and movements in the Greenback.
While additional stimulus measures in China could temporarily support a rebound, news indicating a more sustainable recovery in the country is crucial for providing stronger backing to the Australian dollar and potentially triggering a more significant upward movement in AUD/USD. A rebound in the Chinese economy is also anticipated to coincide with an increase in commodity prices, further supporting the AUD. Moreover, the cautious stance of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is likely to prevent substantial downward pressure on the Australian dollar.
AUD/USD daily chart
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
After clearing the weekly top of 0.6595 (February 22), AUD/USD might retest the temporary 55-day SMA at 0.6627, which coincides with the late-January peaks (January 30). A break above this range may propel the pair to the December 2023 high of 0.6871 (December 28), followed by the July 2023 top of 0.6894 (July 14), and the June 2023 peak of 0.6899 (June 16), all before the crucial 0.7000 level.
On the other hand, bearish attempts may trigger AUD/USD to initially approach its 2024 low of 0.6452 (February 13). Breaking below this level may lead to a return to the 2023 low of 0.6270 (October 26), followed by the round level of 0.6200 and the 2022 low of 0.6169 (October 13).
It is worth mentioning that for AUD/USD to see more short-term gains, it must first leave behind the crucial 200-day SMA, which is now at 0.6561, in a sustainable fashion.
The 4-hour chart implies the continuation of the consolidative mood. That said, the initial resistance level is 0.6595, which is followed by 0.6610. Surpassing this zone indicates a likely progression to 0.6728. Meanwhile, a breakdown of 0.6442 may cause a decline to 0.6347 and then 0.6338. The MACD stayed bullish, while the RSI fell to the sub-47 zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0800 after US data
EUR/USD erased a small portion of its daily losses after meeting support at 1.0800. The US data showed that the real GDP growth for Q4 got revised lower to 3.2% from 3.3%, limiting the US Dollar's strength and helping the pair find a foothold.
GBP/USD stabilizes near 1.2650 following earlier decline
GBP/USD staged a correction after falling toward 1.2600 earlier in the day and stabilized near 1.2650. The risk-averse market atmosphere doesn't allow the pair to gather recovery momentum, even though the Q4 US GDP growth was revised slightly lower to 3.2%.
Gold fluctuates above $2,030 as US yields edge lower
Gold holds above $2,030 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield corrects lower after rising above 4.3% on Tuesday, allowing XAU/USD to cling to modest daily gains ahead of Thursday's key PCE inflation data.
Bitcoin revisits $60,000 for the first time since November 2021
Bitcoin (BTC) price has tagged the $60,000 psychological level in the early New York trading session on Wednesday. This development puts BTC at a level last seen in November 2021.
New Zealand's central bank shifts tone, sending Kiwi lower
The central bank of New Zealand softened its previous threat to lift rates even further, turning the Kiwi dollar into this morning’s biggest underperformer.