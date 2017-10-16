AUD/USD Forecast: Could re-test 0.80, watch out for head & shoulders reversal

The AUD/USD pair staged a solid recovery last week from 0.7756 (the 38.2% Fib retracement of the December 2016 low-September high) on the back of a rally in copper prices, strong China copper and iron ore imports data and USD weakness. The currency pair ended last week on a positive note at the 0.7887 level.

Macro data/events to watch out for

Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Australia/China 00:30 GMT - RBA minutes 00:00 GMT - FOMC Member Kaplan Speech 00:30 Employment Change (Sep) 02:00 GMT - China retail sales, industrial production, GDP United States 12:30 GMT - Export price index (Sep), Import price index (Sep) 13:15 GMT - Industrial Production 17:00 GMT - Fed's Harker speech 12:00 GMT - Fed's Kaplan and William speech 12:30 GMT Housing Starts (Sep), Building Permits (Sep) 18:00 GMT Fed's Beige Book 12:30 GMT - initial jobless claims 13:30 GMT - Fed's George speech 14:00 GMT - Existing Home Sales (Sep) 18:00 GMT - Fed's Mester speech 23:15 - Fed's Yellen speech

The minutes from the RBA’s October meeting are likely to reiterate the policymakers' cautiously optimistic view towards the economy. Australia September jobs data is expected to show the economy added 15K to 20K jobs. Aussie traders should also keep an eye on Thursday's China industrial production and retail sales release.

The USD side of the story is likely to be influenced by Fed-speak. The good news, i.e. December rate hike has been priced in by the markets. The USD rally could gather traction if the Fed policymakers make a strong case for three rate hikes next year.

Rise in Chinese PPI - Good news for both AUD & USD?

The data released earlier today showed producer price index (PPI) rose 6.9 percent in September from a year earlier, from 6.3 percent in August. The September reading was the highest in six months.

The uptick in the Chinese PPI is good news for USD, AUD and other risk currencies as it is the pass-through of China's rising factory-gate prices (PPI) via exports that is the primary reason for the 'reflation trade'. USD stands to gain if the rise in Chinese PPI pushes up the inflation expectations in the US (as it did in Q3/Q4 2016). On the other hand, the Aussie being a proxy for China stands to gain from the China reflation story.

In the short-run, the Aussie is likely to benefit more from the China reflation story, given the December Fed rate hike has been priced in and the USD bulls would want to see an inflation expectations pick-up before buying Dollars. Thus, AUD/USD is likely to revisit the 0.80 handle and may extend gains above the 0.81 handle if Thursday's jobs report beats estimates.

Daily chart - Potential head and shoulders formation?

Daily chart

Watch out for a failure/rejection above the 50-DMA level of 0.7919 as it could improve the odds of the pair forming a head-and-shoulders reversal pattern (neckline seen sloping downwards to 0.7720-0.77 levels).

Bearish scenario - Aussie jobs data disappoints expectations and US inflation expectations (10-year break-even rate and 5-year forward inflation expectations) rise in response to China reflation story, 10-year treasury yield breaks above 2.4%. In this case, the pair could leave a lower high around 0.7950 levels.

On the higher side, an end of the day close above 0.80 would open up upside towards 0.8125 (recent high).