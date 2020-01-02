AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6982

Australian and Chinese manufacturing PMIs revised lower in December.

AUD/USD eased after rallying nine days in-a-row, bullish as long as above 0.6900.

The AUD/USD pair finally pared its winning streak, edging lower this Thursday to end the day below the 0.7000 figure. The slide, however, seems a mere correction as the pair remains roughly 200 pips above a long-term descendant trend line coming from 2018 high while trading a couple of pips below the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run.

China published the December Caixin Manufacturing PMI, which came in at 51.5, missing the market’s expectation of 51.8. The Australian Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI for the same month was downwardly revised to 49.2, adding to the Aussie’s bearish case. The country won’t release relevant data this Friday.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair could extend its decline during the upcoming hours, as the pair is below a now flat 20 SMA, although well above bullish 100 and 200 SMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart head south within negative levels, losing their downward momentum. The corrective movement could continue during the upcoming sessions toward the 0.6900 figure, without affecting the dominant bullish trend.

Support levels: 0.6960 0.6915 0.6880

Resistance levels: 0.7035 0.7080 0.7110