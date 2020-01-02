AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6982
- Australian and Chinese manufacturing PMIs revised lower in December.
- AUD/USD eased after rallying nine days in-a-row, bullish as long as above 0.6900.
The AUD/USD pair finally pared its winning streak, edging lower this Thursday to end the day below the 0.7000 figure. The slide, however, seems a mere correction as the pair remains roughly 200 pips above a long-term descendant trend line coming from 2018 high while trading a couple of pips below the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run.
China published the December Caixin Manufacturing PMI, which came in at 51.5, missing the market’s expectation of 51.8. The Australian Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI for the same month was downwardly revised to 49.2, adding to the Aussie’s bearish case. The country won’t release relevant data this Friday.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair could extend its decline during the upcoming hours, as the pair is below a now flat 20 SMA, although well above bullish 100 and 200 SMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart head south within negative levels, losing their downward momentum. The corrective movement could continue during the upcoming sessions toward the 0.6900 figure, without affecting the dominant bullish trend.
Support levels: 0.6960 0.6915 0.6880
Resistance levels: 0.7035 0.7080 0.7110
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1160 region as dollar recovers poise
The greenback recovered in the first trading day of 2020, dragging the EUR/USD pair to its lowest in over a week. Minor revisions to Markit Manufacturing PMIs failed to trigger directional moves.
AUD/USD ends nine-day winning streak, remains in bullish territory.
The AUD/USD pair is trading a few pips below the 0.7000 threshold in what seems just a corrective move after its latest bullish run. Bulls retain control on the pair, will likely resume buying soon.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin smashes below $7000
Bitcoin (BTC) has already hit a new record in 2020 as the cryptocurrency’s network hash rate once again topped previous all-time highs.
Gold trades above $1520 despite broad USD strength
The troy ounce of the precious metal gained $50 in December and closed the year at $1517. By adding more than $200 in 2019, the pair registered its largest annual gain since 2010.
USD/JPY accelerates decline, hits two-month lows near 108.20
The USD/JPY dropped further after the beginning of the American session and tumbled to 108.19, the lowest level since November 4.