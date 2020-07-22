AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7140

Australian Retail Sales rose by a modest 2.4% in June, according to preliminary estimates.

Gold prices kept rallying to multi-year highs, spot traded as high as $1,870 a troy ounce.

AUD/USD in a corrective decline, bulls retain control of the pair.

The AUD/USD pair extended its rally to 0.7182, a fresh multi-month high, despite mixed Australian data released at the beginning of the day. The June Westpac Leading Index came in at 0.44%, better than the previous 0.2%, although the preliminary estimate of June Retail Sales came in at 2.4%, missing the market’s expectations of 7.1% and well below the previous 16.9%. The pair eased from the mentioned daily high to end the day unchanged in the 0.7130 price zone, on the back of the poor performance of global equities.

Nevertheless, the decline was limited by persistent dollar’s weakness and soaring gold prices, which reached a fresh multi-year high of $ 1,870.29 a troy ounce. During the upcoming Asian session, Australia will publish the quarterly NAB’s Business Confidence Index, foreseen at -8 from -11 in the previous quarter.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

Intraday charts for the AUD/USD pair indicate that it is correcting overbought conditions, but retaining its bullish stance. In the 4-hour chart, it continues to develop far above a firmly bullish 20 SMA, which advances above the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, ease from extreme levels, but hold into overbought territory. A steeper corrective decline could take place if the pair losses the 0.7100 level, but will turn bearish on a break below 0.6995, quite unlikely for the upcoming sessions.

Support levels: 0.7100 0.7065 0.7020

Resistance levels: 0.7160 0.7200 0.7245