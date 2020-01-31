AUD/USD registered lowest weekly close in a decade.

Fears over coronavirus weighing on Chinese economic growth hurt antipodeans.

RBA is expected to keep its policy rate unchanged at 0.75% next week.

The AUD/USD pair posted losses for the fifth straight week and registered its lowest close since January 2009 as the AUD struggled to find demand amid the deepening coronavirus outbreak crisis. For now, the pair seems to have steadied around 0.6700 ahead of next week's key events.

What happened last week

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases and the death toll continued to rise throughout the week and raised concerns over the Chinese economy losing recovery momentum. China's envoy to the UN, Zhang Jun, announced that the total number of infections stood at 9,809 as of Friday morning with 213 dead. Wİth the Chinese New Year holiday coming to an end next week, investors will have a better idea about the impact on the economic activity.

The data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed that inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 1.8% on a yearly basis in the fourth quarter and came in slightly higher than the market expectation of 1.7%. Earlier in the week, the National Australia Bank's Business Confidence Index dropped to -2 in December from 0 in November.

On the other hand, the greenback performed relatively poorly against its major rivals this week, possibly helping the pair limit its losses. Although the FOMC kept its policy rate unchanged within the 1.5%-1.75% range in January as expected, Chairman Powell's remarks on the outlook weighed on the USD. Powell explained that they want to give the market a clear signal that the Fed does not want inflation persistently below 2%. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on Friday reported that the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Fed's preferred gauge of information, ticked up to 1.6% on a yearly basis in December as expected.

Next week

In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Monday, Caixin Manufacturing PMI from China will be the first data that could impact the AUD/USD pair's action. On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will announce its interest rate decision and release its policy statement. Although the RBA is expected to keep its policy rate unchanged at 0.75%, participants will be looking for hints on the timing of the next rate cut.

The US economic docket next week will feature the ISM's Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMI data and the Nonfarm Payrolls report on Friday.

AUD/USD technical outlook

On the weekly chart, both the Momentum and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicators have turned bearish, suggesting that the pair is likely to continue to edge lower in the medium term. However, the RSI on the daily chart has recently dropped into the oversold territory to show that the pair could stage a technical rebound in the short-term before extending its slide. In the meantime, the 20-day SMA is about to make a bearish cross with the 100-day SMA to confirm the medium-term bearish outlook.

The pair could face the initial resistance at 0.6700 (psychological level) ahead of 0.6755 (January 30 high) and 0.6835 (20-day SMA, 100-day SMA). On the downside, 0.6670 (October 2 low) aligns as the first technical support before 0.6635 (January 2, 2019, low) and 0.6600 (psychological level).

AUD/USD sentiment poll

Despite the AUD/USD pair's poor performance this week, the FXStreet Forecast Poll suggests that the pair could stage a rebound in the next month and the next quarter. However, the average target rate of 0.6839 and 0.6875, respectively, suggest that the recovery is likely to remain technical.