AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7271

RBA’s Governor Lowe to speak about covid, economy and monetary policy this Monday.

Chinese October Industrial Production and Retail Sales could affect the aussie.

AUD/USD is holding on to gains, but bulls are reluctant to push it beyond 0.7300.

The AUD/USD pair finished the week as it started, trading around 0.7270. The pair was unable to attract buyers, despite a rally in equities and the broad greenback’s weakness. Investors are reluctant to push the aussie beyond the 0.7300 figure against its American rival, with gains beyond the level quickly attracting selling interest. A scarce macroeconomic calendar in Australia exacerbated range trading in the pair.

This Monday, RBA’s Governor Philip Lowe is due to deliver a speech titled "Covid, Our Changing Economy and Monetary Policy." Additionally, China will publish October Industrial Production, foreseen at 6.5%, YoY and Retail Sales for the same period, expected at 5% from 3.3% previously.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The daily chart for the AUD/USD pair provides a neutral-to-bullish bias, as it remains above all of its moving averages, although the 20 DMA and the 100 DMA continue to converge around 0.7150. Technical indicators have turned north within positive levels but lacking strength enough to confirm another leg north. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the bullish potential seems limited, as the pair is struggling around a directionless 20 SMA, while technical indicators recovered from intraday lows but remain unable to surpass their midlines.

Support levels: 0.7250 0.7210 0.7170

Resistance levels: 0.7300 0.7345 0.7390