AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6428

The US Dollar slides again as attention turns to NFP.

The Australian Dollar benefits from risk appetite.

Risks in the short term for AUD/USD are tilted to the upside.

The AUD/USD has risen for the second consecutive day and for the fifth time in the last six trading days. The technical outlook has improved, although some consolidation is expected ahead of the release of the US employment report on Friday.

On Thursday, trade data from Australia revealed a 1.4% drop in exports in September, while imports rose by 7.5%. The year-on-year export rate worsened to -14%, while imports improved to 2%. Home loans declined by 0.1% in September, falling short of the expected 1.2% increase. Although these numbers are not particularly optimistic, the market is pricing in a 50% chance of a rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) next week.

These expectations regarding the RBA have supported the Australian Dollar, as evidenced by the AUD/NZD pair, which recorded its highest daily close since mid-June on Wednesday. The Aussie is also benefiting from improved risk sentiment, which has weighed on the US Dollar.

Economic data from the US on Thursday was mixed, with Initial Jobless Claims rising to the highest level in seven weeks and Continuing Claims reaching their highest level since April. The focus now shifts to the employment report due on Friday, with market consensus pointing to an increase of 180,000 jobs.

The 0.8% decline in Unit Labor Costs during the third quarter could be seen as a positive development for the Federal Reserve (Fed). This decline would support expectations that the central bank has completed its rate hike cycle and may not need to raise rates further. However, it is worth noting that a strong job market could potentially keep the possibility of another rate hike on the table.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

On the daily chart, the AUD/USD is consolidating above the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) for the first time since July. Technical indicators are pointing to the upside, and the 20-day SMA is flattening. This suggests that last week the pair may have bottomed at 0.6269. On the upside, the Aussie faces initial resistance around 0.6450; followed by 0.6500. A break above this level could indicate further gains in the medium term.

On the 4-hour chart, the signals ahead of the Asian session are mixed. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Momentum are pointing south, but the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) signals suggest potential gains ahead. Overall, a consolidation between 0.6450 and 0.6410 seems likely, with the bias tilted to the upside. A decline below 0.6380 would weaken the outlook for the Aussie, while a drop below 0.6350 would change the bias to neutral.

Support levels: 0.6390 0.6355 0.6315

Resistance levels: 0.6450 0.6475 0.6500



