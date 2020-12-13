AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7536
- Resurgent iron ore prices provided support to the Australian dollar.
- This week, the RBA will publish the Minutes of its latest meeting.
- AUD/USD is overbought but retains its bullish potential.
The AUD/USD pair reached a fresh multi-year high of 0.7571 on Friday, closing the week with substantial gains in the 0.7530 price zone. The pair rallied on Thursday after breaking through the 0.7500 threshold, finding additional support in rising iron ore. The broad dollar’s weakness maintained the pair near its highs, while the poor performance of gold and equities kept the upside limited.
Australia didn’t release macroeconomic data at the end of the last week, and it won’t release relevant figures this Monday. On Tuesday, the RBA will unveil the Minutes of its latest meeting.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is bullish but also overbought in its daily chart. There are no signs of an imminent decline as the pair keeps developing well above its moving averages, with the 20 DMA providing dynamic support at 0.7385. Technical indicators consolidate at weekly highs, with the RSI currently at 72. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk of a bearish extension is well-contained, as technical indicators corrected overbought conditions to stabilize within positive levels, as the pair remains above bullish moving averages.
Support levels: 0.7415 0.7375 0.7330
Resistance levels: 0.7450 0.7490 0.7530
