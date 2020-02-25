AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6602
- Risk aversion related to the coronavirus outbreak limited Aussie’s advances.
- Australia will release Q4 Construction Word Done, foreseen at -1%.
- AUD/USD struggling around 0.6600 poised to extend its slump to fresh multi-year lows.
The AUD/USD pair remains depressed, trading around the 0.6600 level at the end of the day, trapped between risk aversion and the dollar’s broad weakness. The market’s sentiment took a turn to the worst following the release of tepid US data, sending US equities sharply lower during the American session and weighing on the pair. Australia didn’t release macroeconomic figures so far this week, but this Wednesday will publish Q4 Construction Word Done, foreseen at -1% against the previous -0.4%.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair met buyers for a third consecutive day at 0.6585, a multi-year low, but given the lack of follow-through beyond the current levels, the downside remains favoured. In the 4-hour chart, the pair was unable to advance beyond a bearish 20 SMA, although it holds just above the current level. The Momentum indicator turned south within neutral levels, while the RSI also gyrated lower, but near oversold readings, reflecting the absence of buying interest rather than suggesting an upcoming slide.
Support levels: 0.6585 0.6550 0.6510
Resistance levels: 0.6640 0.6670 0.6700
