AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7289
- Australian NAB to unveil October Business Confidence and Business Conditions.
- Stocks soared on hopes about a coronavirus vaccine showing effectiveness.
- AUD/USD trimmed intraday gains amid USD demand, risk-on provides support.
The AUD/USD pair peaked at 0.7339 this Monday, its highest since mid-September, but gave up on resurgent USD demand, ending the day at around 0.7290, little changed from Friday’s close. The Australian currency rallied alongside equities, boosted by news indicating encouraging progress in the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. The macroeconomic calendar had nothing to offer on Monday, but Australia will publish this Tuesday the NAB’s Business Confidence index for October, previously at -4, and NAB’s Business Conditions for the same month, previously at 0. Also, China will publish October inflation data.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair maintains a positive stance in the near-term, despite its modest intraday advance. The 4-hour chart shows that it held above a bullish 20 SMA, currently at around 0.7250. The 100 SMA is finally showing signs of life, posting a modest advance far below the current level. Technical indicators have retreated sharply from their daily highs but hold within positive territory, with the RSI now consolidating around 60. Bears will have better chances if the pair extends its slide below 0.7220.
Support levels: 0.7220 0.7170 0.7115
Resistance levels: 0.7300 0.7345 0.7390
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trading sub-0.7300 despite soaring market’s mood
The Australian dollar peaked at 0.7339 against its American rival, boosted by optimism about a coronavirus vaccine. The same news spurred USD demand, resulting in the pair posting modest intraday gains.
EUR/USD turns red after flirting with 1.1900
The shared currency fell and the greenback soared as Pfizer reported over 90% effectiveness in its coronavirus vaccine. US presidential election battle moved to the background.
XAU/USD’s sell-off finds support at the $1,850 level
Gold futures have plunged beyond $100 on Monday, to find support at $1,850 where the yellow metal has managed to stage a mild recovery attempt and return to $1,865 area.
Covid Vaccine: Pfizer's success promising for three other efforts, rally may have only just begun
Scientific outlet Stat explains that Pfizer's vaccine success is promising for three other efforts. Approval of other vaccines would hasten the distribution of immunization. The stock market rally may have considerable room to run.
WTI jumps to three-week tops, above mid-$40.00s on COVID vaccine news
WTI futures witnessed some aggressive short-covering move on Monday and surged to near three-week tops, around the $40.65-70 region during the mid-European session.