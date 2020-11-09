AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7289

Australian NAB to unveil October Business Confidence and Business Conditions.

Stocks soared on hopes about a coronavirus vaccine showing effectiveness.

AUD/USD trimmed intraday gains amid USD demand, risk-on provides support.

The AUD/USD pair peaked at 0.7339 this Monday, its highest since mid-September, but gave up on resurgent USD demand, ending the day at around 0.7290, little changed from Friday’s close. The Australian currency rallied alongside equities, boosted by news indicating encouraging progress in the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. The macroeconomic calendar had nothing to offer on Monday, but Australia will publish this Tuesday the NAB’s Business Confidence index for October, previously at -4, and NAB’s Business Conditions for the same month, previously at 0. Also, China will publish October inflation data.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair maintains a positive stance in the near-term, despite its modest intraday advance. The 4-hour chart shows that it held above a bullish 20 SMA, currently at around 0.7250. The 100 SMA is finally showing signs of life, posting a modest advance far below the current level. Technical indicators have retreated sharply from their daily highs but hold within positive territory, with the RSI now consolidating around 60. Bears will have better chances if the pair extends its slide below 0.7220.

Support levels: 0.7220 0.7170 0.7115

Resistance levels: 0.7300 0.7345 0.7390