AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6871

US President Trump suggested no more hostilities on Iran, boosting high-yielding assets.

Australian economic data giving some positive signs after months of dismal numbers.

AUD/USD pared slump on improved market mood, bounced modestly.

The Australian dollar remained under pressure throughout the first half of the day, extending its decline against the greenback to 0.6848. The AUD/USD pair, however, recovered some ground to end the day with modest gains around 0.6870, helped by an improved market mood during the American afternoon, this last, triggered by US President Trump’s comments. In a prepared speech, Trump said that no American citizen was harmed in the latest Iranian attack on US military facilities, and hinted no further retaliation.

Australian Building Permits were up by 11.8% in November, a nice recovery from the previous -7.9%, but remained in the red yearly basis, down by 3.8% when compared to November 2018. This Thursday, Australia will release its November Trade Balance.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair spent the day consolidating losses at around the current level, and the risk of a bearish extension is still high. In the 4-hour chart, the 20 SMA keeps heading lower above the current level and after crossing below the 100 SMA, while technical indicators consolidate near weekly lows. Further slides are to be expected on a break below 0.6840, the immediate support, with scope then for an extension toward 0.6770.

Support levels: 0.6840 0.6800 0.6770

Resistance levels: 0.6900 0.6945 0.6980