The AUD/USD pair is still at risk of falling. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators consolidate within negative levels, without clear directional strength, while an early advance was rejected by sellers aligned around the 20 SMA. The longer moving averages continue to ease above the shorter one, reflecting the ongoing absence of direction.

Australia published the AIG Performance of Services Index, which printed at 57.8 in June, below the previous 61.2. Early on Thursday, RBA Governor Philip Lowe is due to speak about the labor market and monetary policy at a webinar hosted by the Economic Society of Australia.

The AUD/USD pair extended its weekly decline on Wednesday to 0.7462 but got to bounce from the level to end the day unchanged below the 0.7500 mark. The greenback shed some ground after the release of the FOMC Meeting Minutes, which showed that Fed officials considered the well-known “substantial further progress” needed to adjust monetary policy was seen as not having yet been met. Various FOMC members mentioned they expect conditions to reduce the pace of asset purchases to be met earlier than previously expected.

