AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6891
- Australia could have lost 125K job positions in May, after shedding 594.3K in April.
- The Australian Westpac Leading Index improved to 0.19% in May from -1.47% in the previous month.
- AUD/USD bearish potential to increase on a break below 0.6840.
The AUD/USD pair has spent the day consolidating just ahead of the 0.6900 figure, with the bullish potential limited by mixed Australian data released at the beginning of the day. The May Westpac Leading Index improved to 0.19% from -1.47% in the previous month. HIA New Home Sales fell in April by 4.2% after printing -1.1% in the previous month. Meanwhile, most global indexes posted modest intraday gains, limiting chances of a decline.
This Thursday, Australia will release May employment data. The country is expected to have lost 125K job positions, an “improvement” from the previous -594.3K. The unemployment rate is foreseen ticking higher to 7% from 6.2% in April, while the participation rate is foreseen at 63.7%.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is trading around 0.6890, neutral-to-bullish ahead of the all-important employment report. The 4-hour chart shows that it has spent the day above a flat 20 SMA, while the larger moving averages head higher below the current level. Technical indicators have turned modestly lower, the Momentum within positive levels, while the RSI is in neutral levels. The risk of a bearish extension would be linked to a negative surprise from employment figures and a break below 0.6840, a strong static support level.
Support levels: 0.6875 0.6840 0.6795
Resistance levels: 0.6935 0.6980 0.7020
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stable sub-0.6900 ahead of Australian employment data
The AUD/USD pair has spent this Wednesday in consolidative mode, as investors await for clearer clues. Modest gains in global equities kept the downside limited. Employment figures coming up next.
EUR/USD extends its slide, nears 1.1200
The EUR/USD pair has fallen for a second consecutive day, but so far holds above the 1.1200 level. Fed’s Chief Powell said the central bank will do what’s needed to be done, to keep the economy afloat.
Gold: Pushing against session highs at $1,730
Gold futures bounced at $1,712 lows after a weak opening on Wednesday and have managed to regain lost ground to consolidate right below session highs at $1,730, barely changed through the day. XAU/USD dropped sharply on the Asian and early European sessions with stock markets in green.
Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD holding two crucial trendlines, ready for another go at $10,000
Bitcoin is in a daily downtrend and is not seeing a lot of action today on June 17. The lowest point today was $9,359 and the high was $9,559. Bitcoin bulls are still not worried in the long-term as most fundamentals are positive.
Coronavirus update: Beijing orders no residents to leave the city, tightens lockdown
Risk is getting knocked down in Asia, as Beijing announces tightening of lockdown measures, in response to containing the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in the city. The Chinese capital has ordered no residents to leave the city.