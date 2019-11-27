AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6787
- US-China trade tensions and risk appetite kept the pair within a limited intraday range.
- AUD/USD with the risk skewed to the downside, targeting the 0.6700 figure.
The AUD/USD pair traded lifeless at around 0.6780 throughout this Wednesday, trapped between broad dollar’s strength and resurgent demand for high-yielding assets. Australia released Q3 Construction Work Done at the beginning of the day, which decreased by less than expected, down by 0.4% vs. the forecasted -1.0% decline. The market, however, has chosen to remain away from the Aussie ahead of clearer news related to the US-China trade war. During the upcoming Asian session, the country will release Q3 Private Capital Expenditure, seen at -0.1% after printing -0.5% in the second quarter of the year.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is neutral-to-bearish according to the 4-hour chart, as it remains capped by selling interest aligned around a bearish 20 SMA. The 100 SMA, meanwhile, has extended its decline below the 200 SMA, while technical indicators remain directionless within negative levels. The pair continues holding jut above the 0.6770 price zone, a mid-term static support, and could extend its decline toward 0.6700 once it clearly breaks below it.
Support levels: 0.6770 0.6730 0.6700
Resistance levels: 0.6800 0.6835 0.6860
