AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7154
- The good performance of equities and increased demand for the greenback kept the pair ranging.
- The Australian macroeconomic calendar will remain empty until next Wednesday.
- AUD/USD failed attempt to regain 0.7200 further favors a downward extension.
The AUD/USD pair remained unchanged for a third consecutive day, ending this Monday in the 0.7160 price zone. At the beginning of the day, the pair reached a daily high of 0.7203 on the back of risk-appetite, underpinned by a rally in equities. The greenback, however, resumed its advance during US trading hours, despite US indexes followed the lead of its overseas counterparts and reached record highs. The Australian macroeconomic calendar has been empty so far this week and will remain so until Wednesday when the country will publish Q2 Construction Work Done, seen at -5.8% from -1% in the first quarter of the year.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair retains its neutral-to-bearish stance, despite holding within familiar levels. The 4-hour chart shows that it tried to surpass its 20 and 100 SMA, but settled below them, both converging around 0.7180. In the mentioned chart, the Momentum indicator remains flat around its midline, while the RSI indicator heads lower within negative levels. A steeper decline is to be expected on a break below 0.7135, the immediate support level.
Support levels: 0.7135 0.7090 0.7050
Resistance levels: 0.7200 0.7245 0.7280
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
