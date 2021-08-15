The AUD/USD pair has spent the last month confined to a 140 pips range, with attempts to break above the 0.7400 figure being quickly reverted. From a technical point of view, the daily chart indicates that the pair is neutral-to-bearish. AUD/USD is currently hovering around a bearish 20 SMA, while the 100 SMA is crossing below the 200 SMA in the 0.7600 area. Meanwhile, the Momentum indicator is directionless around its midline, and the RSI indicator is ranging around 45. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators turned south after entering positive territory, with the price currently stuck around a directionless 100 SMA.

Australia published July HIA New Home Sales , which plunged 20.5% after advancing 14.8% in the previous month, reflecting the tepid condition of the local economy. The focus during the upcoming Asian session will be on China, as the country will publish July Industrial Production and Retail Sales. Worse than expected figures may spur risk aversion , to the detriment of the aussie.

The AUD/USD pair recovered within range to close the week with modest gains around 0.7370. The pair has been pretty much unchanged for a third consecutive week, as the Australian dollar is incapable of attracting buyers despite peaks of broad greenback’s weakness. The pair continued to ignore bullish factors, such as record highs in Wall Street and soaring gold prices. The bright metal accelerated its advance by the end of the week, settling at $1,779.50 a troy ounce.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.