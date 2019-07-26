RBA Governor Lowe indicated more rate cuts are possible.

US Federal Reserve´s rate cut won’t affect the dominant bearish trend.

AUD/USD at one-month lows and close to a critical long-term support.

The AUD/USD pair is at a brink of losing the 0.6900 level at the end of the week, with poor Australian data, and collapsing equities dragging the Aussie lower. Manufacturing and Services activity in the country contracted just modestly in July, according to preliminary estimates, remaining in expansion territory. Nevertheless, the report also showed that employment decreased for the first time since April and to the greatest extent since May 2016. Lagging wage growth and turmoil in the employment sector has pushed the RBA to cut rates two consecutive months to a record low of 1.0%. Following such news, Governor Lowe offered some dovish comments, as he reiterated policymakers are prepared to ease monetary policy further if needed, adding that “it’s reasonable to expect an extended period of low interest rates."

So on one hand, we have a dovish RBA that already cut rates twice and sees more coming. And on the other hand, stands the Fed. The US Central Bank has been reluctant to pull the trigger, basing its decision on an expanding economy. Data released this Friday confirmed so, as the US economy grew a healthy 2.1% in the second quarter of the year.

Meanwhile, the trade war between the US and China continues. Talks will resume this week, but there are no hopes progress will be soon announced. Trade tensions have hit global growth, and slowing growth forces policymakers’ hands into more dovish stances. A vicious cycle that the market won’t leave anytime soon.

The upcoming week, the all-mighty shining star will be the Federal Reserve, set to cut rates by 2bps next Wednesday, something that the market has already priced in. However, it’s worth keeping an eye on Chinese data, as the country will publish the official Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMI. As for Australia, the country will release quarterly inflation figures and June Retail Sales.

AUD/USD Technical Outlook

The AUD/USD pair is trading at its lowest in over a month, and the weekly chart shows that it faltered around a bearish 20 SMA, after briefly advancing beyond it last week. In the same chart, the 100 SMA is crossing below the 200 SMA some 500 pips above the current level, while technical indicators resumed their declines, heading sharply lower well into negative ground, in line with further slides ahead.

In the daily chart, the pair kept retreating from near the 200 DMA to settle below all of its moving averages, and with the 20 DMA gaining bearish traction below the longer ones and at around 0.6980 Technical indicators, in the meantime, have reached fresh July lows, maintaining their strong downward slopes in negative territory.

The pair has an immediate support at 0.6880, with a break below it favoring a downward extension toward 0.6820/30. Below this last, 0.6700 comes at sight. To the upside, the 0.6970/80 region comes first ahead of 0.7030 and 0.7070.

AUD/USD sentiment poll

According to the FXStreet Forecast Poll , the AUD/USD pair will likely remain under pressure this upcoming week, although dollar longs hesitate ahead of the first-tier event. Speculative interest needs the Fed to announce its upcoming steps. The poll shows that bulls are a majority in the monthly and quarterly perspective but in any case are above 50. The average target int three time-frame under study are just above the 0.6900 figure and around the current level, reflecting a large degree of uncertainty.

The Overview chart reflects the mentioned absence of definitions, with most targets accumulating around the current level in the monthly view, and a wide spread of possible targets in the quarterly perspective.

Related Forecasts:

EUR/USD Forecast: ECB down, Fed to go

USD/JPY Forecast: Fasten your seatbelts for the Fed and the NFP